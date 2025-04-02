Honda Racing UK launches 2025 BSB, road racing teams

The 2025 BSB and road racing campaigns of Honda Racing UK have been officially launched, with the team remaining largely unchanged from its 2024 version.

Honda’s launch comes just a few days before the first official BSB test of 2025 on 6–7 April at the Circuito de Navarra, and the day after 2024 BSB Champions OMG Racing announced their withdrawal from the 2025 season.

The line-up for Honda Racing UK is much the same as in 2024, but is absent of Nathan Harrison on the road racing side – John McGuinness and Dean Harrison are the only two representatives on the roads this year.

Harrison will also be full-time in Supersport this year, having made the move from Superbike in the middle of 2024 and shown to have competitive speed as Jack Kennedy’s teammate on the CBR600RR.

Kennedy remains on the 600 in 2025 after having the choice of staying to defend the British Supersport Championship he won last year or move up to Superbike.

In the top class, it’s once again Andrew Irwin and 2024 runner-up Tommy Bridewell who will pilot the Superbike-spec CBR100RR-Rs.

“2025 represents an evolution for Honda Racing rather than a revolution,” said Honda Racing UK Team Manager Havier Beltran.

“Many of the building blocks of an extremely successful 2024 season remain solidified in place and with great excitement we enter the second year of our development cycle with our Fireblade and CBR600RR.

“Launching the season ahead is always an inspiring time for the team, and this milestone represents the enormous collaborative effort of the entire team and all of our trusted partners.

“I am confident that with our long list of dedicated market-leading sponsors and the team’s experience and commitment, we have everything in place to have an even more successful 2025. “

Neil Fletcher, who becomes Team Principal for 2025 following his internal move from Honda UK’s Head of Motorcycles position, added: “Keeping in place all of the pieces that contributed to the success of last season whilst also strengthening our growing list of valued team partners was critical when preparing for this moment.

“Hence why it is with great excitement that we reveal our full stable of 2025 challengers in the traditional HRC colours proudly adorned with the logos of our respected sponsors.

“All of whom we welcome warmly for what promises to be an exciting season of racing ahead. There is a swelling wave of momentum about this team that continues to grow as each team member and partner pushes us forward towards our shared racing goals.

“That competitive spirit is right at the heart of Honda and its partners, and I very much look forward to witnessing the season unfold.”