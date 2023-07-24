Dean Harrison and DAO Racing to part ways after eight years

Team Manager Jonny Bagnall: "Dean’s contract was due to end at the end of 2023 as part of his two year contract. During negotiations, we haven’t been able to agree on a suitable deal. Therefore we came to this mutual decision on both parties.

"It has been a fantastic 8 years with Dean, we’ve grown together, won together and now it has obviously come to the time for us to go our different ways.

We wish him all the best for the future."

Dean Harrison added: "Genuinely this is a sad choice to make, that didn’t come easy. You get close to your team, care about everyone and don’t want to upset anyone.

"I don’t call racing a career, I see it as a journey. You go from place to place, you have your ups and your downs, and I’m almost 35 now.

"DAO Racing is one of the best teams in the paddock and in some ways I’d be silly to leave it.

"I’ve been on the Kawasaki for 8 years now and what Clarissa and Sommai have done for me I’m so grateful for and the opportunities I’ve had.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of these last 8 years."