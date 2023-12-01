The Englishman, who beat PBM team-mate Glenn Irwin to this year's crown by just half a point, will now form part of a three-pronged Honda Racing line-up alongside Andrew Irwin and Dean Harrison.

Bridewell, 35, will aim to become the first rider to win consecutive BSB titles with different manufacturers.

“I am so excited to join such a prestigious brand, it is every rider's dream to ride for Honda at some point and to bring with me the number 1 plate is just fantastic," Bridewell said. "The timing feels right, I have achieved my championship goals and now I am entirely focused on defending the title. I am coming here to Honda to do just that, to win another championship.

“I have always made my decisions on instinct and I always follow my gut, the opportunity here at Honda is something that I have always wanted to do and it was an easy decision to make. I’ve chosen to come to Honda as I feel this is the best team to help me defend my championship. Getting to ride a new bike is also really motivating and I am proud to run the number 1 plate for next season.”

Team manager Havier Beltran added: "Tommy is an enormously exciting rider and I am delighted to welcome him to Honda Racing UK. His achievements in the 2023 season showcased his exceptional talent and I firmly believe that his addition to our team will contribute significantly to our pursuit of success.

"I am certainly not alone in saying that I cannot wait to see what he is capable of achieving on our new Fireblade. Our target in 2024 is clear, we are going racing to win and to fight for the title."

The last rider to defend the number one plate in BSB was HM Plant Honda's Ryuichi Kiyonari in 2007.