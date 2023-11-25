British Superbike champion Tommy Bridewell announces shock exit from PBM Ducati

He has confirmed his surprise exit from PBM Ducati, who he won this year's title with, but hasn't yet named his new team.

Bridewell said: “There has been a lot of speculation on my future and where I am going to be doing for the 2024 season, obviously it has taken some time after the season to enjoy it and reflect on it and then look at the options for next year.

“I will be in BSB and it will be amazing to say that I will run the number one which is cool, unfortunately I will not be with PBM for the 2024 season.

"It is obviously a massive shame because we had a such a great year and it has been a blast for sure.

“When Paul phoned me to offer me the ride for this season, it was an honour to take that call.

"I have been lucky and privileged enough to give him his ninth BSB Championship and also my first and I will be for every grateful for the opportunity that he gave me.

“I want to take the chance to thank the PBM team, Paul and everyone involved - my crew have been absolutely flawless all season. I want to thank Frank Bird Poultry, as he is a massive part of the team history. I also want to thank Ducati UK and Ducati Corse.

“I should have some exciting and positive news coming soon about 2024 BSB. I am very motivated to come back and defend my title and I know I will have the package to do that.”