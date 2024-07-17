Replacement named for Rory Skinner who delivers update on rehab from broken leg

The injured Rory Skinner will be replaced by Richard Kerr at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Cheshire Mouldings BMW rider will miss the upcoming seventh round of the British Superbike Championship season after breaking his leg earlier this month following a crash at Snetterton.

“It’s been a whirlwind few days,” Skinner said. “Certainly, crashing out of a race at Snetterton wasn’t in the plan.

“Breaking my tibia and fibula wasn’t in the plan either.

“I managed to get an operation done in Norwich hospital.

“Thanks to all the people who stayed to give me a hand.

“I’m not sure how long I’ll be off for. I’ve got a 36cm titanium rod right through my tibia, at the minute.

“I am allowing everything to settle down in the hyperbaric chamber.

“Once things start moving more freely, I’ll get the physio underway.

“From there, hopefully not long until I’m on the bike again.”

At Brands Hatch this weekend, Skinner will be replaced by Kerr.

Kerr is the reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champion who will debut in BSB.

He is likely to remain on the TAS Racing prepared M 1000 RR Superbike for longer, depending upon the length of Skinner’s recovery.

Kerr, 23, is has been racing in Moto America’s Superstock series this season.

“First of all, I’d like to wish Rory a speedy recovery,” Kerr said.

“As a racer no one likes to be out injured and especially as he has been doing such a great job for the team.

“I’ve known the TAS guys for quite some time and have obviously raced against them in Superstock.

“I’m also aware of their pedigree and history, so when asked to stand in for Rory in British Superbike, it was an easy decision to make. I’m looking forward to the challenge and representing Cheshire Mouldings BMW in BSB and I’d like to thank the team for this opportunity.”

Team Manager Steve Plater commented: “A few weeks in racing can certainly throw a few curve balls.

“Rory has shown great pedigree this season in BSB, as has Davey in the Superstock series, so taking this into consideration, we felt it best for Davey to continue in Superstock and chase his second title in the class – this time for Cheshire Mouldings BMW.

“Taking on Superstock and Superbike is just too much to ask of one rider and he understands the decision.

“Richard is a talented young man and fully understands that he will stand in until Rory is fit to ride.

“He comes with a title under his belt, and we are confident he is the correct choice in the circumstances. It’s always nice to give up-and-coming young riders an opportunity and I firmly believe he will fit in very well at TAS Racing.”