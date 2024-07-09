Update on Rory Skinner who was hospitalised after British Superbikes crash

Rory Skinner delivers message from hospital after Snetterton crash

BSB
BSB

Rory Skinner has provided his first update from hospital after his accident on Saturday.

The Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad rider crashed in Race 1 of the British Superbike Championship round at Snetterton at the weekend.

An update from the championship on Saturday night read: “Following his crash in Bennetts BSB Race 1, Rory Skinner has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a suspected fracture to his right tibia and fibula.”

Rory Skinner
Rory Skinner

On Tuesday, Skinner posted to social media from his hospital bed.

“Last few days have been hectic,” he wrote.

“+36cm of titanium installed. Some recovery time needed.

“Thanks to everyone who’s done their bit.”

The race that Skinner crashed out of was won by Storm Stacey.

Glenn Irwin then won Race 2 and 3 at Snetterton.

There is no timeframe yet for Skinner's return, as he recovers from his leg injury.

