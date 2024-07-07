British Superbikes, Snetterton: Irwin reflects on Bridewell rivalry after double win

Day two at Snetterton saw Glenn Irwin get going in dominant form pulling out a huge lap in the five lap sprint after another red flag, followed by a close battle to the line in race three, both times with Tommy Bridewell his closest rival, echoing the championship.

The PBM Ducati rider has grown to love having such a strong rivalry with the reigning champion:

“What a show for BSB, and you know, to be part of it is really a great feeling, to have the rivalry with Tommy and you, the spectators, really buy into that and because it’s real, you know.

There’s enough respect where we can have a bit of conversation about our race. But it’s really, really real and you look back in history and you know motorsport is littered with rivalries like that and they were always best years and you know I dreamed of winning BSB races one day, you know, and I was fighting to win a championship in an era that is so hotly contested by everyone, but with two people who have that desire”.

Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July © Ian Hopgood Photography

Pushing each other to the limit means they both have to race harder, proving a point on track. The changeable track conditions at Snetterton also played a part, with rain continuing to fall sporadically over the course of Sunday, with race three in better weather and the only BSB race to go the full distance at the Norwich track:

“The race was much harder for sure, it was an opportunity you know for the guys to reverse the result form the first race today. We kind of kept the bike the same other than a very small change to the front that I don’t believe hampered what I struggled with.

The warmer temperature I think definitely impacted our settings and tyre pressures and stuff like that. I had no front grip. I felt really good at the beginning, riding quite easy, not pushing. Christian was setting a good pace I was happy to sit there, you know, for a bit”.

Irwin realised the huge lead he built over the five lap sprint was not an appropriate tactic for the full sixteen lap race and was keen to point out that although he managed the conditions best, taking the win, he had his share of issues:

Then when we took the lead I thought okay, we’re in a good position, not like the race earlier, lets not try to break them because sixteen laps, you’ve got to look after your tyre, and I probably saved my tyre a lot, but the grip level in the rear dropped drastically. I was really struggling onto the back straight.

I know my bike is strong but that doesn’t ride itself around the corner and we suffer a lot with edge grip, so on the throttle my rear was moving.

In the corner entry I lost the front at turn four twice, at turn five I lost it in the last lap, the bars had turned in again, two laps before I went onto the curbs so it was really…that was a tough race”.

Two wins was enough to see Irwin take over at the top of the championship standings heading to Brands Hatch, but by just four points over Bridwell.