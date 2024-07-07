British Superbikes, Snetterton: two podiums keep Bridewell in title hunt

Tommy Bridewell saw his first five lap dash end in a crash, joining Danny Kent by the Snetterton barriers. Back on track, though feeling underpowered on the straights, the reigning champion was able to pick up two podiums, both second places, a result only dented by the fact it was main rival Glenn Irwin ahead both times.

The Honda, Bridewell felt was not able to keep up with the Ducatis around him in a straight line, though through the #1 was able to make up ground in other parts of the track:

“I felt good, I felt comfortable on the bike, some areas I was having to work really hard to hang on to Glenn - I could see Christian was there as well so I was just trying to, in all honesty, trying to just save my tyre because I thought I need the grip to drive onto the straights, if I can’t get onto the straights I’m struggling on the straights as it is.

I enjoyed the race, it didn’t feel a long race, it just felt like my hands were tied slightly just because I couldn’t get close enough on the straights to be able to out break on entry - I was sort of losing so much in the straight that then on braking I had to make it up”.

Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July © Ian Hopgood Photography

Bridewell felt his #1 bike ran better on Friday, something which he feels he can fix with the team before the next round:

The bike was working absolutely fantastic, just on Friday it felt a bit faster, so we need to analyse - I expect temperature or something - but on Friday I was able to actually catch Christian in the straight line, in slipstream, and pass him. In that race I couldn’t get anywhere near the Ducatis in the straight.

But needless to say I’m happy, really happy - I knew this weekend was going to be a tough one for us.

I’m probably not surprised, but I’m happy we have come away with two podiums for definite".

Bridewell had plenty of praise for his rivals too, with Iddon setting a strong pace to get the race going and Irwin pulling out all the stops on his wobbling grip-less Ducati to stay ahead in the closing stages, making for a great race:

“Christian, to be fair, rode a fantastic race at the start because I was watching my lap time thinking you know what, fair play, the pace is fast, you know, it’s not like really where we’re just sitting here and , you know, ticking the laps off.

When Glenn got past Christian I knew I had to get through and pass Christian into the last corner and, to be honest, couldn’t get it stopped and we had a bit of a ding-dong but once I got past I could then set about sort of dragging Glenn back in".

Having arrived leading the championship, Irwin winning twice sees him lose the lead, but the two second places minimized the damage, with just four points between the duo in the overall standings.