2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round five of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Snetterton, where Glenn Irwin won the restarted race.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 2, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The original launch from the line once again proved to be more of a chance to dash forward and improve grid position as race two at Snetterton, already a sprint was reduced to a five lap sprint, which was dominated by Glenn Irwin.

Originally fourth on the grid, the PBM Ducati rider had worked his way to the front of the pack and earned a gap, when the race was red flagged after a safety car was not enough to remove Louis Valleley’s Kawasaki, which was on fire after his crash out of the race.

That saw Irwin restart from pole, and the #2 bike quickly worked past early leader Kyle Ryde on lap one, earning a lead of 2.642 seconds by the chequered flag, a huge margin to have gained given the race distance.

British Superbikes Round Five - Snetterton  - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)9m 05.477s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.487s
3Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+2.163s
4Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+2.197s
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.642s
6Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+2.682s
7Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+3.723s
8Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+4.311s
9Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+5.556s
10Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+8.730s
11Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)+9.388s
12Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+9.453s
13Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+11.384s
14Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+12.169s
15Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+13.186s
16Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+15.114s
17Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+19.130s
18Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)+20.126s
19Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+20.127s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+20.512s
21Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+21.980s
22Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+26.379s
23Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)+27.703s
24Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
25Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)DNF
26Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNS
27Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS

Tommy Bridewell had been 16th on the grid and surged forward to third by the time the race was stopped with a series of hard, clean passes when approaching the hairpin. The Honda rider did not get the best of starts but fought back quickly for second, unable to catch his title rival with the front reeling like it was going to fold every time the reigning champion picked up the pace.

Iddon had a similar story but less to make up. The Oxford Products Ducati rider was originally seventh and then started fourth, that progress saw him able to fight for the podium, which he did and won, passing Ryde cleanly on the penultimate lap for third.

That left the OMG Grilla Yamaha rider in fourth, which he held despite pressure fro approaching Honda rider Andy Irwin.

Danny Kent topped morning warm-up, and clearly had the pace but found passing tricky in the changing conditions, finishing where he started the second time he took to the grid for McAMS Yamaha in sixth.

Local rider Ryan Vickers went backwards to seventh on the second OMG Yamaha, but had clear track between himself and eighth placed Jason O’Halloran.

Also running a fairly static second part of the race, Charlie Nesbitt remained ninth for MasterMac Honda.

Josh Brookes had moved up from 21st to twelfth in the first set of laps and kept his forward momentum to claim a top ten finish for FHO Racing.

There was a small gap back to Franco Bourne in eleventh for Rapid Honda, with Lee Jackson a much improved twelfth after a difficult opening day for MasterMac Honda.

The remaining points went to Max Cook on the second Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki in 13th, Race one winner Storm Stacey in 14th an Peter Hickman who moved into 15th late in the race on the second FHO bike.

That moved the top Pathway bike, again with Lewis Rollo on board down to 16th for In Competition/Sencat Aprilia after his podium on Saturday.

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

Snetterton in 2023:

Round 4
Qualifying: 
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Tito Rabat

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Josh Brookes
3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Josh Brookes
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The crash for Valleley brought out the red flag but he was not the only rider to have issues over the duration of the sprint.

Leon Haslam retired to the pits, which is where Danny Buchan began his race after an issue with his DAO Kawasaki prevented him from joining the grid, Buchan placed 23rd.

After his crash in race one, Rory Skinner was taken to the local hospital, where he was being treated for a suspected fracture to his right tibia and fibula.  

Billy McConnell was also absent, following concussion protocols after his fall yesterday.

Championship Standings

A win means a slender lead for Irwin now two points ahead of Bridewell on 159. A podium takes Iddon on to 142, just 17 points behind the #2. Ryde remains fourth overall on 136, just one point ahead of Danny Kent in fifth overall.
 

 

