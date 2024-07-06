2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results

A soggy qualifying saw local rider Ryan Vickers bale to hammer home his home advantage at a wet Snetterton for the fifth round of the British Superbikes championship at Snetterton, taking pole position.

The OMG Grilla Yamaha rider looked comfortable in the tricky conditions as he chipped away at his lap to finish with a best of 2m 05.868s.

Confidence on the track was key and that meant it was two riders who came through Q1 and had learned where the track had the most grip that would join him in the front row slots.

Billy McConnell lead Q1 and was immediately fast again in the second session, but he found the limit at the end of the session on his Look Forward Racing Honda, with a late crash. The Australian had already done enough for second, 0.199s behind Vickers time.

Tommy Bridewell looked set to move up to third but was followed over the line by another Q1 graduate, Storm Stacey, who also improved to take the position.

Arriving with the best practice time, Tommy Bridewell looked ready to lean into the form he showed at the Norwich track in 2023, where he won all three races, but showed caution in the damp, thinking of his title hopes so back to back poles were not on the cards.

Andrew Irwin saw rapid improvement as he got to grips with the conditions on his Honda, climbing to fifth, while Kyle Ryde had done enough to claim sixth on the second OMG Grilla Yamaha before his heavy fall at Brundle.

Josh Brookes made steady progress up to seventh for FHO Racing, but was over a second away from Vickers in the wet.

On pole last year at Snetterton, Jason O’Halloran placed eighth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, while Cheshire Mouldings BMW rider Rory Skinner was ninth.

Christian Iddon saw his session start with running repairs after his FP3 fall. His Oxford Products Ducati mechanics got him out in the extra time he had for them by going straight to Q2, for tenth.

Danny Kent saw his time slip back to twelfth, behind Charlie Nesbitt after a fall, while Glenn Irwin was the first to crash, leaving him to slip back to 14th for PBM Ducati.

Lee Jackson was another rider needing repairs after FP3, so never really got going placing 15th for MasterMac Honda.

British Superbikes Round Five - Snetterton - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 2m 05.868s 2 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +0.199s 3 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +0.325s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.824s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.885s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.943s 7 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1.177s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +1.357s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.440s 10 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +1.723s 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.322s 12 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +2.921s 13 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) =3.068s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +4.386s 15 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +5.157s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) 2m 09.870s 17 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 2m 10.195s 18 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) 2m 10.205s 19 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) 2m 11.105s 20 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) 2m 11.503s 21 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) 2m 11 817s 22 Tom Neave GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) 2m 11.285s 23 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) 2m 12.887s 24 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) 2m 14.440s 25 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 2m 14.558s 26 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) No Time 27 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) No Time

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

Snetterton in 2023:

Round 4

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Tito Rabat

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Josh Brookes

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 2:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Josh Brookes

3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Q1- No laps for Haslam and Rollo

The weather at Snetterton had been causing crashes galore before qualifying with Leon Haslam and Lewis Rollo amongst those hitting the deck hard.

Rollo had topped the session before pushing too hard, while Haslam had already hit the deck in the dry on Friday so was already sore. Neither could get their bikes ready for the Q1 session which started shortly afterwards, so will line up at the back of the grid.

On track, it was the start of a good run for Billy McConnell, who moved on with the best time, with Luke Hedger (13th) and Storm Stacy joining him in progressing, the latter only making it through thanks to a last run as the chequered flag waved after running his LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki through the grass moments earlier.

Danny Buchan thought his lap, which lead for much pf the session would stand the test, so was sat in the pits as he was demoted to fourth in the session, so will sit in 16th on the grid for DAO Racing.

Dean Harrison also came close but missed out, as when pushing for the extra tenths needed he suffered a painful crash at Oggies in the closing seconds.

There were also Q1 spills for Alex Olsen, who will be the best pathway rider in 23rd after Jamie van Sikkelerus joined him in the grass, with Franco Bourne also slipping off.