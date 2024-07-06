Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a reprimand from the F1 stewards after a strange weaving moment in the pit lane during final practice for the British Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was seen weaving when travelling down the pit lane in FP3.

The stewards quickly noted it and investigated Ricciardo’s unusual actions.

Ricciardo was trying to get temperature in his intermediates, but given this was in the pit lane, it was a risky move given the close proximity to other cars and mechanics.

The stewards decided to give Ricciardo a reprimand as the RB driver conceded his actions “were not a good look”.

The stewards’ explanation read: “The team instructed the driver to keep the temperatures up in the tyres on the way into the pits and the driver chose to weave when in the fast lane

“A number of other team personnel were present in other team pits immediately adjacent to the fast lane and there was the risk that the weaving of Car 3 might have resulted in contact with these personnel, especially considering the wet conditions.

“The driver of Car 3 acknowledged that his actions ‘were not a good look’ and assured the Stewards that they would never see him repeat those actions.”

Had Ricciardo spun his car, it’s likely he would have been handed a grid penalty.

Valtteri Bottas was handed a three-place grid penalty for the Styrian Grand Prix after he spun his Mercedes in the pit lane.

While Bottas wasn’t trying to warm his tyres, he lost control of his car.

Fortunately, Bottas avoided colliding with anyone or anything in the pit lane.

The stewards at the time deemed it to be “potentially dangerous driving”.