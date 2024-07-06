Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP

Daniel Ricciardo has been hit with a reprimand following an unusual pit lane weaving incident at Silverstone.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a reprimand from the F1 stewards after a strange weaving moment in the pit lane during final practice for the British Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was seen weaving when travelling down the pit lane in FP3.

The stewards quickly noted it and investigated Ricciardo’s unusual actions.

Ricciardo was trying to get temperature in his intermediates, but given this was in the pit lane, it was a risky move given the close proximity to other cars and mechanics.

The stewards decided to give Ricciardo a reprimand as the RB driver conceded his actions “were not a good look”.

The stewards’ explanation read: “The team instructed the driver to keep the temperatures up in the tyres on the way into the pits and the driver chose to weave when in the fast lane

“A number of other team personnel were present in other team pits immediately adjacent to the fast lane and there was the risk that the weaving of Car 3 might have resulted in contact with these personnel, especially considering the wet conditions.

“The driver of Car 3 acknowledged that his actions ‘were not a good look’ and assured the Stewards that they would never see him repeat those actions.”

Had Ricciardo spun his car, it’s likely he would have been handed a grid penalty.

Valtteri Bottas was handed a three-place grid penalty for the Styrian Grand Prix after he spun his Mercedes in the pit lane.

While Bottas wasn’t trying to warm his tyres, he lost control of his car.

Fortunately, Bottas avoided colliding with anyone or anything in the pit lane.

The stewards at the time deemed it to be “potentially dangerous driving”.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
Results
14m ago
Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
23m ago
Mercedes F1 2025 contender Kimi Antonelli claims breakthrough F2 win
17-year-old Kimi Antonelli has been tipped as a future F1 star
17-year-old Kimi Antonelli has been tipped as a future F1 star
MotoGP
News
24m ago
German MotoGP: Jorge Martin wins as Marc Marquez produces impressive sprint comeback
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Results
29m ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP

Latest News

Moto2
Results
39m ago
2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results
Celestino Vietti, Jake Dixon and Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qualifying, Germany, 6 July 2024
Celestino Vietti, Jake Dixon and Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qualifying,…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 German Moto3 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results
Collin Veijer, Sachsenring, German Moto3, 6 July 2024
Collin Veijer, Sachsenring, German Moto3, 6 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell heads British 1-2-3 in wet final practice at Silverstone
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…