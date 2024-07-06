Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 9 of 20.
|Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|212
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|197
|(-15)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|146
|(-66)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|142
|(-70)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|121
|(-91)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|101
|(-111)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|101
|(-111)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|92
|(-120)
|9
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|82
|(-130)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|63
|(-149)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|45
|(-167)
|12
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|44
|(-168)
|13
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|41
|(-171)
|14
|˅2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|40
|(-172)
|15
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|39
|(-173)
|16
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-180)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-197)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-199)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-200)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-204)
|21
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-205)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie