Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 9 of 20.

Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)212 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)197(-15)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)146(-66)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)142(-70)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)121(-91)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*101(-111)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)101(-111)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)92(-120)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)82(-130)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)63(-149)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)45(-167)
12^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)44(-168)
13^3Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)41(-171)
14˅2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)40(-172)
15˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)39(-173)
16˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-180)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-197)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-199)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)12(-200)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-204)
21=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-204)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-205)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

