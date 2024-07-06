Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 212 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 197 (-15) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 146 (-66) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 142 (-70) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 121 (-91) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 101 (-111) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 101 (-111) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 92 (-120) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 82 (-130) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 63 (-149) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 45 (-167) 12 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 44 (-168) 13 ^3 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 41 (-171) 14 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 40 (-172) 15 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 39 (-173) 16 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-180) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-197) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-199) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 (-200) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-204) 21 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-204) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-205)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie