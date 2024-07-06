Jorge Martin lays down a marker: “I knew Pecco wouldn’t expect a move”

Jorge Martin was victorious for the third time in succession at Sachsenring as he backed up last season’s double with victory in the MotoGP sprint on Saturday.

The championship leader extended his points lead to 15 after also getting the better of Francesco Bagnaia for the first time since the sprint in Catalunya, seven races ago.

“It’s always nice to win,” said Martin. “Here we were strong and I had to take the opportunity. I wasn’t at 100% and was struggling a bit even though I was able to gain those positions.

“Then I tried to put a strong pace while managing the front and rear tyres. Tomorrow will be a long race but for the moment I’m really happy.”

Normally very good at keeping hold of the lead from pole, Martin was initially bumped down to third.

But the Pramac rider, despite changing his plan, quickly moved back up to top spot: “I was always focused but I had to change the plan. I was prepared for one strategy and then everything changed.

“I had to overtake really fast because if I was back behind I would have gone backwards. The pressures are always complicated.

“We did our best and it was a victory. Tomorrow we will try again.”

Discussing the overtake on Bagnaia, Martin admitted he used the element of surprise to his advantage.

“It was a clever move and was a good one,” added Martin. “Pecco was defending a lot under braking. At that point I knew he wouldn’t expect a move.

“Tomorrow I hope to stay first in the first corner because to overtake him, he will be prepared everywhere.”