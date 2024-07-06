German MotoGP: Jorge Martin wins as Marc Marquez produces impressive sprint comeback

Looking for the perfect launch after qualifying 13th, Marc Marquez made up three places while Francesco Bagnaia went from fourth to first.

On lap two the world champion came under immediate threat from polesitter Jorge Martin.

Martin made his first move at turn one on lap three before making the overtake stick seven corners later.

Bagnaia was then demoted to third before the end of lap three as Oliveira dived to the inside at the final corner.

Continuing his forward progress, Marc Marquez went through on Brad Binder at the final corner.

Marquez then made a swift move on Raul Fernandez on lap seven, while at the front the leading four of Martin, Oliveira, Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini remained unchanged.

On lap 10 Marquez lost eight tenths to Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales after saving a front-end fall at turn one.

Out of the points, Pedro Acosta’s hopes of making forward progress ended with three laps to go when he went through the gravel.

Attempting to move into the top six, Marquez ran slightly wide at turn one on the final lap which allowed Vinales to swoop back underneath him.

Marquez had one final chance which was at the final corner, which he made stick in superb fashion.

At the front, Martin took a commanding victory ahead of Oliveira and Bagnaia.