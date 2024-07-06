2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 20m 18.904s 2 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.676s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.311s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.458s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +5.600s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +6.281s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +6.284s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.061s 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +9.201s 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +10.800s 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +13.815s 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +13.960s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.432s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +15.329s 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +15.430s 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +15.493s 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +16.205s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +20.321s 19 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +23.733s 20 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.366s 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +26.668s 22 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +26.715s

* Rookie

Jorge Martin halts title rival Francesco Bagnaia’s five-race win streak with victory in the 2024 German MotoGP Sprint race.

Starting on pole but passed by Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira at Turn 1, Martin struck back by overtaking in quick succession on lap 2 of 15.

The Pramac Ducati rider then soaked up pressure from Oliveira, Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini for the remainder of the race to claim his first win since Le Mans.

Oliveira’s runner-up finish for Trackhouse was his best MotoGP result since winning the 2022 Thai Grand Prix for KTM, while Bagnaia was forced to settle for third.

Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez, starting alongside the Portuguese on the front row, didn’t have the pace on his 2023-spec bike and faded outside the top ten.

Riding with a broken left index finger and rib bruising from a Friday highside, and starting just 13th after failing to progress past Qualifying 1, Marc Marquez brought his Gresini machine home in sixth - passing an equally sore Maverick Vinales at the final corner.

11-time German Grand Prix winner Marquez will need a transformation in fortunes to defend his unbeaten record of Sunday MotoGP races at the Sachsenring tomorrow.

Luca Marini, still to score a point as a Repsol Honda rider, was the top RC213V rider for the first time in 15th.

WorldSBK podium finisher Remy Gardner, riding in place of the injured Alex Rins at Monster Yamaha, completed his first MotoGP race since 2022 in 20th.

Rookie Pedro Acosta ran off and dropped to the back of the field with three laps to go.

All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre options for the Sprint except LCR Honda riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami, who picked the medium rear.

After a hot and sunny Saturday, temperatures are predicted to plummet again on Sunday.

Home HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl has been given a three-place grid penalty for the grand prix after obstructing Marc Marquez in Qualifying 1.