2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)20m 18.904s
2Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.676s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.311s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.458s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.600s
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+6.281s
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+6.284s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.061s
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+9.201s
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+10.800s
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.815s
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+13.960s
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.432s
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+15.329s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+15.430s
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+15.493s
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+16.205s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+20.321s
19Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+23.733s
20Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.366s
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+26.668s
22Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+26.715s

* Rookie

Jorge Martin halts title rival Francesco Bagnaia’s five-race win streak with victory in the 2024 German MotoGP Sprint race.

Starting on pole but passed by Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira at Turn 1, Martin struck back by overtaking in quick succession on lap 2 of 15.

The Pramac Ducati rider then soaked up pressure from Oliveira, Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini for the remainder of the race to claim his first win since Le Mans.

Oliveira’s runner-up finish for Trackhouse was his best MotoGP result since winning the 2022 Thai Grand Prix for KTM, while Bagnaia was forced to settle for third.

Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez, starting alongside the Portuguese on the front row, didn’t have the pace on his 2023-spec bike and faded outside the top ten.

Riding with a broken left index finger and rib bruising from a Friday highside, and starting just 13th after failing to progress past Qualifying 1, Marc Marquez brought his Gresini machine home in sixth - passing an equally sore Maverick Vinales at the final corner.

11-time German Grand Prix winner Marquez will need a transformation in fortunes to defend his unbeaten record of Sunday MotoGP races at the Sachsenring tomorrow.

Luca Marini, still to score a point as a Repsol Honda rider, was the top RC213V rider for the first time in 15th.

WorldSBK podium finisher Remy Gardner, riding in place of the injured Alex Rins at Monster Yamaha, completed his first MotoGP race since 2022 in 20th.

Rookie Pedro Acosta ran off and dropped to the back of the field with three laps to go.

All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre options for the Sprint except LCR Honda riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami, who picked the medium rear.

After a hot and sunny Saturday, temperatures are predicted to plummet again on Sunday.

Home HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl has been given a three-place grid penalty for the grand prix after obstructing Marc Marquez in Qualifying 1.

