Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin

Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

A new all-time lap record from Jorge Martin means the championship leader will start the German MotoGP from pole.

Continuing their brilliant weekend, both Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez managed to join Martin on the front row, ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez, who crashed late on in qualifying, starts from the middle of the second row, one spot ahead of Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli.

One of the pre-qualifiyng favourites, Maverick Vinales saw his Q2 end with a brutal highside at turn ten, his second crash of Saturday after going down at turn one in FP2.

It was also a nightmare qualifying for Marc Marquez as the eight-time world champion failed to make his way through Q1 after being blocked by Stefan Bradl.

The German rider will start last after being given a three-place grid penalty for his role in the incident. 

German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'19.423s3/9305k
2Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.048s6/10304k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.220s2/8301k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.326s6/9303k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.368s6/8302k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.523s3/9304k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.527s2/5305k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.534s5/8301k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.555s6/9305k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.925s6/9306k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.023s6/9305k
12Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.290s8/8304k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'20.263s3/8302k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'20.31s8/9300k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'20.419s3/9300k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'20.515s8/9305k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'20.553s8/9298k
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'20.565s8/9298k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'20.799s7/9300k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'21.162s7/9299k
21Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)1'21.27s8/9302k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'21.297s3/9300k

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
5m ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
32m ago
George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to Silverstone pole with British 1-2-3
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
MotoGP
News
37m ago
Jorge Martin lays down a marker: “I knew Pecco wouldn’t expect a move”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Latest News

F1
Results
46m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
59m ago
Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…