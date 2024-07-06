Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin
Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
A new all-time lap record from Jorge Martin means the championship leader will start the German MotoGP from pole.
Continuing their brilliant weekend, both Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez managed to join Martin on the front row, ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Alex Marquez, who crashed late on in qualifying, starts from the middle of the second row, one spot ahead of Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli.
One of the pre-qualifiyng favourites, Maverick Vinales saw his Q2 end with a brutal highside at turn ten, his second crash of Saturday after going down at turn one in FP2.
It was also a nightmare qualifying for Marc Marquez as the eight-time world champion failed to make his way through Q1 after being blocked by Stefan Bradl.
The German rider will start last after being given a three-place grid penalty for his role in the incident.
|German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'19.423s
|3/9
|305k
|2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.048s
|6/10
|304k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.220s
|2/8
|301k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.326s
|6/9
|303k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.368s
|6/8
|302k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.523s
|3/9
|304k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.527s
|2/5
|305k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.534s
|5/8
|301k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.555s
|6/9
|305k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.925s
|6/9
|306k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.023s
|6/9
|305k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.290s
|8/8
|304k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'20.263s
|3/8
|302k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'20.31s
|8/9
|300k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'20.419s
|3/9
|300k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'20.515s
|8/9
|305k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.553s
|8/9
|298k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.565s
|8/9
|298k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.799s
|7/9
|300k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'21.162s
|7/9
|299k
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|1'21.27s
|8/9
|302k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'21.297s
|3/9
|300k