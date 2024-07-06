Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin

A new all-time lap record from Jorge Martin means the championship leader will start the German MotoGP from pole.

Continuing their brilliant weekend, both Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez managed to join Martin on the front row, ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez, who crashed late on in qualifying, starts from the middle of the second row, one spot ahead of Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli.

One of the pre-qualifiyng favourites, Maverick Vinales saw his Q2 end with a brutal highside at turn ten, his second crash of Saturday after going down at turn one in FP2.

It was also a nightmare qualifying for Marc Marquez as the eight-time world champion failed to make his way through Q1 after being blocked by Stefan Bradl.

The German rider will start last after being given a three-place grid penalty for his role in the incident.