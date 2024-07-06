German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales update after qualifying highside

Maverick Vinales finished Friday practice at the German MotoGP on top of the timesheets.

But his pole position hopes came to a brutal conclusion when he was fired over the handlebars of his factory Aprilia at 150km/h through Turn 10, on his final run.

Vinales crawled slowly away and was seen sitting on his knees before being helped away by marshals, while his damaged RS-GP spewed smoke at the side of the track.

“Following the crash suffered during Q2, Maverick Viñales underwent a medical examination and tests at the circuit's medical centre,” Aprilia confirmed.

“The radiological and ultrasound tests carried out revealed no fractures or injuries to the ligaments and joints. It’s a blunt trauma.”

A further update added: "Maverick has been declared fit."

The COTA winner will therefore start from seventh on the grid but there will still be two RS-GPs on the front row in the form of Trackhouse riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, beaten only by Jorge Martin in qualifying.

Vinales’ team-mate Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the Sachsenring event on Friday due to pain from the hand fracture sustained at Assen a week ago.