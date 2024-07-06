German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales update after qualifying highside

Maverick Vinales escapes serious injury in a big qualifying highside at the Sachsenring on Saturday morning.

Maverick Vinales, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, German MotoGP 2024

Maverick Vinales finished Friday practice at the German MotoGP on top of the timesheets.

But his pole position hopes came to a brutal conclusion when he was fired over the handlebars of his factory Aprilia at 150km/h through Turn 10, on his final run.

Vinales crawled slowly away and was seen sitting on his knees before being helped away by marshals, while his damaged RS-GP spewed smoke at the side of the track.

“Following the crash suffered during Q2, Maverick Viñales underwent a medical examination and tests at the circuit's medical centre,” Aprilia confirmed.

“The radiological and ultrasound tests carried out revealed no fractures or injuries to the ligaments and joints. It’s a blunt trauma.”

A further update added: "Maverick has been declared fit."

The COTA winner will therefore start from seventh on the grid but there will still be two RS-GPs on the front row in the form of Trackhouse riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, beaten only by Jorge Martin in qualifying.

Vinales’ team-mate Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the Sachsenring event on Friday due to pain from the hand fracture sustained at Assen a week ago.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
George Russell heads British 1-2-3 in wet final practice at Silverstone
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Results
13m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
43m ago
German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales update after qualifying highside
Maverick Vinales, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, German MotoGP 2024
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Fabiano Sterlacchini and Yamaha? Not ‘at this moment’ - Exclusive
Fabiano Sterlacchini (Philip Platzer).
Fabiano Sterlacchini (Philip Platzer).
F1
News
59m ago
Zak Brown would be ‘very concerned’ about Sergio Perez’s form if he was Red Bull
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

F1
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
German MotoGP: Jorge Martin on pole as Trackhouse duo secure front row
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 German MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 German MotoGP