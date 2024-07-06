Fabiano Sterlacchini and Yamaha? Not ‘at this moment’ - Exclusive

The surprise news that Fabiano Sterlacchini will not renew his contract with KTM means a ‘highly respected and experienced engineer’ is suddenly available to join another MotoGP manufacturer.

Sterlacchini spent 17 years at Ducati, rising to the role of MotoGP technical coordinator before signing with KTM in June 2021 to lead the technical side of its road racing activities.

With the distance from Italy to Austria cited as among the factors in Sterlacchini and KTM failing to reach a new deal, an Italian-based role would seem logical for his next destination.

In MotoGP terms, such candidates not only include Ducati and Aprilia, but Yamaha.

Yamaha has bolstered its European base at Gerno di Lesmo, close to Monza and succeeded in recruiting key engineers from Ducati such as Max Bartolini and Marco Nicotra to help revamp the M1 project.

Yamaha’s Italian connection continues with Marmotors, headed by Luca Marmorini, being hired as an engine consultant and a deal with Dallara for aerodynamics.

With Yamaha also breaking new ground in MotoGP next season by running four factory bikes via the new Pramac partnership, Sterlacchini’s experience in overseeing eight Ducatis and then four KTMs might be valuable.

But could it happen?

"Fabiano Sterlacchini is a highly respected and experienced engineer,” Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis told Crash.net. “I have been surprised that his working collaboration with KTM will not be extended.

“I don't know anything about the background [to the split], but I am quite confident that his knowledge and expertise could be of value and interest to numerous organisations within the motorcycle racing community.

“At this moment, we are not searching for a person with Fabiano's profile, but I value the excellent personal relationship we have, and I wish him all the very best for the future.”