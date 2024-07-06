Fabiano Sterlacchini and Yamaha? Not ‘at this moment’ - Exclusive

Lin Jarvis responds to speculation that Fabiano Sterlacchini might resurface at Yamaha: '...I wish him all the very best for the future'.

Fabiano Sterlacchini (Philip Platzer).
Fabiano Sterlacchini (Philip Platzer).

The surprise news that Fabiano Sterlacchini will not renew his contract with KTM means a ‘highly respected and experienced engineer’ is suddenly available to join another MotoGP manufacturer.

Sterlacchini spent 17 years at Ducati, rising to the role of MotoGP technical coordinator before signing with KTM in June 2021 to lead the technical side of its road racing activities.

With the distance from Italy to Austria cited as among the factors in Sterlacchini and KTM failing to reach a new deal, an Italian-based role would seem logical for his next destination.

In MotoGP terms, such candidates not only include Ducati and Aprilia, but Yamaha.

Yamaha has bolstered its European base at Gerno di Lesmo, close to Monza and succeeded in recruiting key engineers from Ducati such as Max Bartolini and Marco Nicotra to help revamp the M1 project.

Yamaha’s Italian connection continues with Marmotors, headed by Luca Marmorini, being hired as an engine consultant and a deal with Dallara for aerodynamics.

With Yamaha also breaking new ground in MotoGP next season by running four factory bikes via the new Pramac partnership, Sterlacchini’s experience in overseeing eight Ducatis and then four KTMs might be valuable.

But could it happen?

"Fabiano Sterlacchini is a highly respected and experienced engineer,” Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis told Crash.net. “I have been surprised that his working collaboration with KTM will not be extended.

“I don't know anything about the background [to the split], but I am quite confident that his knowledge and expertise could be of value and interest to numerous organisations within the motorcycle racing community.

“At this moment, we are not searching for a person with Fabiano's profile, but I value the excellent personal relationship we have, and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
18m ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
40m ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
45m ago
George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to Silverstone pole with British 1-2-3
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
MotoGP
News
50m ago
Jorge Martin lays down a marker: “I knew Pecco wouldn’t expect a move”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Latest News

F1
Results
59m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…