2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round five of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Snetterton, which saw Glenn Irwin become a double winner.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final race of the British Superbikes visit to Snetterton was dry and not split, delivering some superb racing, with Glenn Irwin pushed to the limit out front to hold on and double up on Sunday.

Irwin started from pole but it had been Christian Iddon who got the holeshot and lead the early laps. The Ducati rider was comfortable sat in behind, deciding to make his move at turn four on lap seven, cleanly taking the lead.

Th PBM man had company all the way to the line. Old rival Tommy Bridewell had in mind how quickly Irwin had built a lead over just five laps in the shortened sprint and was quick to get ahead and give chase.

The #2 was struggling to keep his bike in a straight line as the rain dripped again, with a thrilling finale to he race as Irwin ran wide at turn two on the last lap, but his own error stopped Bridewell being able to capitalise and allowed Irwin to lead over the line by just 0.125s

The reigning champion gave everything behind, piling on the pressure but in the end had to settle for second, with not even a fastest lap on the last lap enough to make the difference.

British Superbikes Round Five - Snetterton - Race results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)28m 56.592s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.125s
3Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+0.740s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+1.122s
5Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+1.322s
6Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.204s
7Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+6.948s
8Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+8.510s
9Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+8.635s
10Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+8.979s
11Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+14.891s
12Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+14.996s
13Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)+23.598s
14Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+29.291s
15Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+29.433s
16Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)+30.038s
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+33.524s
18Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+33.705s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+39.591s
20Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+41.261s
21Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+48.703s
22Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+1 lap
23Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)DNF
24Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
25Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)DNS
26Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNS
27Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS

 

After his bright start, Iddon made sure not to slip back into the clutches of the battling bikes behind, and was close to the lead duo at the line, taking third or Oxford Products Ducati, finishing an identical podium to race two.

Behind it was warring Yamahas.Often side by side there were constant changes between OMG Grilla’s Kyle Ryde and McAMS rider Danny Kent. The #52 came out on top, by just two tenths.

Andrew Irwin was in close company, finishing sixth on the second Honda UK bike. There was clear air before Josh Brookes arrived at the flag in seventh as the best of the BMW riders for FHO Racing, all the more impressive a comeback after the Australian ran wide and went grass tracking midway trough the race.

Local rider Ryan Vickers arrived at the chequered flag on the second OMG Yamaha in eighth while being chased down by Jason O’Halloran, the top Kawasaki in ninth.

Charlie Nesbitt brought confusion on the timing screens as his transponder was not working, in reality he was having a solid race in tenth on track for MasterMac Honda.

His teammate Lee Jackson was next to finish in eleventh, but just under six seconds later. The #14 was fighting for position with his old teammate Max Cook, who placed twelfth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

The remaining points went to Franco Bourne in 13th for Rapid Honda, Peter Hickman on the second FHO entry in 14th and Race one winner Storm Stacey in 15th for LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki.

Lewis Rollo was once again the top Pathway bike on the Aprilia, this time in 20th.

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

Snetterton in 2023:

Round 4
Qualifying: 
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Tito Rabat

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Josh Brookes
3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Josh Brookes
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were no falls in the race but two riders did retire to the pits - Leon Haslam and Alex Olsen.

There was no Louis Valleley after his bike caught fire after he fell in race two.

Billy McConnell and Rory Skinner were absent following their falls on Saturday.

Championship Standings

After 14 races Glenn Irwin leaves the Snetterton 300 as championship leader, with 177 points and a small four point lead over Bridewell.

Christian Iddon is next closest after his podium run ensured he stayed third overall, on 156 points.

Kyle Ryde is fourth on 147, with Kent as close in the table as they were on track, also with 147 points in fifth.

Jason O’Halloran is the only other rider to pass the 100 mark in sixth, with 108.

