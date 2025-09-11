John McPhee injury “not that painful, just not very stable” after Donington BSB crash

John McPhee was worried he wouldn’t be able to line up for Donington’s three Sunday BSB races after a Race 1 crash.

John McPhee, Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
John McPhee, Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
A crash resulting from a bike problem in BSB Race 1 at Donington Park left John McPhee unsure if he would be able to line up for the three races on Sunday.

McPhee crashed at turn one in Race 1 at the Donington BSB after his bike sprayed fluid over the rear tyre on the run towards the first turn.

It was a crash that took McPhee by surprise, and one he got away with more lightly than he initially thought.

“Obviously, a bit of an odd crash, really unexpected,” McPhee told Crash.net after the final race on Sunday at Donington.

“Just the way I went down I twisted my ankle. Initially, they thought maybe something was broken, but thankfully it looks like there’s no fractures.

“I’ve done something to the ligaments, so I need to go and get a scan this week to see where it’s at.

“It’s actually not that painful, I’m just not very stable, so not ideal.

“But I managed to push on through the three races today, got unlucky again with a technical but that’s one of those things out of my control.

“Finished the weekend with a solid ride in Race 4.

“So, happy with the way I’m riding, there’s some work to be done [...] but we’re getting closer all the time and it’s just been one of those trying weekends.”

McPhee added that he was happy just to have been able to line up for Sunday’s races.

“Honestly, [on Saturday evening] I thought there was no chance of riding [on Sunday], so even to be able to jump on the bike and race, and then have three races – I was pretty content with that.

“So, I’ll work hard over the next two weeks to try and recover the best I can to try and get plenty of physio and treatment, and then I’ll really look forward to Assen – at track that I know well – and should be a good weekend.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

