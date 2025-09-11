Lee Jackson Assen BSB decision to be made by “end of this week”

DAO Racing Honda’s Lee Jackson is “hopeful” of being able to return to racing at the Assen BSB.

Jackson has been out of action since crashing at the Brands Hatch BSB in July. He was replaced by the Italian Gabriele Giannini at Thruxton and Cadwell Park, and then by British Supersport regular Joe Talbot last weekend (5–7 September) at Donington.

The #14, though, is expecting to make a decision on whether he can be back for the next round of the 2025 season at Assen on 19–21 September by the end of this week.

“I’m in probably the top side of the healing and recovery process,” Jackson told Crash.net at the Donington BSB.

“It’s [been] six weeks today since Brands Hatch, so my foot is in a good place, it’s been checked and X-ray-wise it looks all good.

“We can finally get out of the air boot.

“I’ve got a few more scans this week to make sure the back is okay, because at the minute the back is what’s keeping me from racing.

“So, from the end of this week I should know for definite if I can make it to Assen, but at the minute I’m feeling hopeful, I’m feeling good, I just need to make sure that the bones are safe and strong enough for me to go out and race.”

Jackson assured that if he is not able to make it to Assen he should at least be back before the end of the season.

“If it’s not Assen, then it will be Oulton, for sure, definitely,” he said.

“I want it to be Assen just so I can get back on the bike and then we can hit the last two rounds in good form.

“So, I’m hoping that we can be back at Assen, but kind of in the hands of the doctors at the moment. But I’m feeling good and confident that we can be back.”