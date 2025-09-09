Peter Hickman set for Spa endurance race as injury recovery continues

Peter Hickman says he will take part in a six-hour endurance race at Spa as he continues to build his bike fitness following a serious crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT winner was ruled out of the event when he crashed during qualifying week at the end of May.

He suffered multiple injuries in the incident, but was able to get back to race action last weekend at the Donington Park round of the British Superbike Championship.

He finished 20th in the first race on the 8TEN Racing BMW, 21st in race two, sat out the third contest as a precaution due to iffy conditions, and ended the weekend with an 18th in race four.

Speaking to Crash.net afterwards, he was positive about his return weekend.

“Happy enough. Obviously, the whole point of this weekend was to A) see if I can actually ride a Superbike, because I’ve only been testing the ‘Stocker up until now; and B) to get my fitness up because I’m so unfit at the minute, as well as not being strong enough, either,” he began.

“Like, my right shoulder is not strong at all, it’s quite weak, so I’m having to use a load of muscles I wouldn’t normally use.

“So, I’m a little bit weak, but I just need a bit of time. The more laps I do, the stronger I’m going to get.

“I’ve been pretty knackered all weekend, I missed Race 3 this weekend because the conditions were a little bit iffy and I just didn’t want to risk falling down the road.

“I’m fine to actually crash, like the doctors and surgeons have said that everything’s good, like no worries about my actually hurting myself anymore, but the last thing I want to do is go down the road.

“Plus, I needed a bit more of a rest, anyway. But I’m happy enough. Overall it’s been pretty positive, less than a second off my fastest ever lap around Donington – that’s not too bad in itself.

“So, overall, I’m pretty happy. I’ve given the team some feedback, I’ve tested some different things which gives us some direction for later this year and our main goal is obviously for 2026.”

Hickman set for Spa outing this weekend

He will now head to Spa to take part in the 6 Heures Moto with the Dunlop test team this Sunday before the next BSB round at Assen the following week.

“The plan is to do the rest of the season,” he added.

“I’m actually going to Spa next weekend and doing a six-hour endurance race – obviously not on my own, luckily!

“With the Dunlop tyre test team, which I do quite a lot with normally.

“So, I’m looking forward to going to Spa, never been to Spa, so it’s a circuit that I’ve always wanted to go and race at, so I’m really looking forward to that.

“Then I’ll be back in Assen for the week after that.”

Quotes provided by Crash Journalist Alex Whitworth