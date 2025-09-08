Rory Skinner on the podium at Donington BSB with “the best bike I’ve had”

Rory Skinner rode “the best bike I’ve had all year” in the final race at the Donington BSB.

Rory Skinner, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Four top-five finishes and three podiums made the second Donington Park BSB round one of the best of the season for Rory Skinner.

The Scottish rider was third in the first two races of the weekend and led laps in the final one before finishing second.

“It’s been good,” Skinner told Crash.net after Race 4 at Donington.

“It’s been nice to kind of change our run of form as of late. It’s been tough the last few rounds, but it’s been a few tracks that I missed last year with a broken leg.

“So, coming here, we knew we’d made a good step in changing the way our fortunes were.

“Really happy with today, it was an excellent weekend, the team worked faultlessly, and in that last race they gave me the best bike I’ve had all year.”

The Donington weekend ran to an unusual four-race format for BSB as the series shuffled the schedule to squeeze in the race lost earlier in the year at Oulton Park.

It was a format that perhaps produced less variety in the racing owing to all four races being the same length (12 laps), but one that Skinner enjoyed.

“It was good, I’m ready for another one now to be fair,” he joked.

“It was good, I think I would’ve preferred a couple of longer races in there, but it was the way it was for a reason and it was good.

“I think it worked well.”

Entering the final three rounds, Skinner is now up to third in the riders’ standings, and with the points per race starting to increase from the next round at Assen the Scottish rider feels his form is arriving at the right time.

“I think it’s kind of the right time to get back in a bit of form,” he said.

“I’m excited for it, I think it’ll be good.

“Assen’s an excellent track and I’m looking forward to riding the Superbike around there.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

