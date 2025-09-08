BSB sprints not Scott Redding's "strong point” but “I like being in these races”

The four shortened BSB races at Donington Park did not suit Scott Redding and the Ducati Panigale V4 R, but the PBM Ducati rider says he enjoyed them nonetheless.

Redding picked up a victory in Saturday’s Race 1, his first since returning to BSB mid-season after starting the year in World Superbike.

Sunday’s three races – up from the usual two to fit in the race missed at the first round of the season – were all run to the same 12-lap length as Saturday’s solo outing, but Redding was unable to repeat his victory from the first race.

Redding explained that he didn’t quite have the bike to win on Sunday.

“Four podiums, first time we’ve done four straight races. Sprint races is not the strong point of the Ducati, and myself – I need long races,” Redding said, speaking to Crash.net after Race 4 at Donington.

“So, we did the best we could, to get a win is mega, three podiums, so I’m happy.

“I’d like to win more races, but we just didn’t really have the bike underneath us to get those results.

“Kyle [Ryde] was riding amazing as well, Rory [Skinner] as well, Brad [Bradley Ray] this morning.

“So, it was a spicy race and, for me, I just like being in these races because it’s enjoyable, you get different people at the sharp end and battle to take podiums.”

Redding had fought for top-six positions when WorldSBK raced at Donington in July, but he said that his BSB bike actually felt better than the World Championship machine he rode two months ago.

“I came here knowing that I know a track and this suits me a bit more,” he said.

“This bike felt better than my World Superbike around here, and I’m quite sure that I went faster in qualifying than I did on a race tyre here on my World Superbike.

“So, it makes me wonder what was happening on that side of things.

“But that’s the past now, I just look on to what I’m doing here at PBM race-by-race, do my best to enjoy it. If we can win, great, if not, we put on a show.”