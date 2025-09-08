BSB one-make class scrapped as new ‘junior’ category announced

BSB’s Kawasaki British Superteen class will be replaced by a new category in 2026.

The new category, the National Junior Sportbike Championship, will join the BSB series in 2026 and remain aimed at the same young riders as the Superteen class, with eligibility for bikes based on a maximum power output of 73ps, or 72bhp, which means the ZX-4RR that has filled the Superteen grid will remain eligible for the new category.

The Superteens class was introduced, in its current guise, to the BSB paddock in 2024 with the then-new Kawasaki ZX-4RR, with multiple technical packages available from MSS Performance intended to suit different budget levels.

The class was won in 2024 by Carl Harris, who has gone on to race this year in the British Supersport Championship, and this year by Henry Snell who clinched the title last weekend (5–7 September) at Donington Park. Chloe Jones is also a graduate of the Superteens class, and has gone on to race this year in the WorldWCR series where she has taken five podium finishes in her rookie campaign.

“We have seen two fantastic seasons of racing in the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship,” said Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing and Racing Department at Kawasaki UK.

“It has been the perfect platform for helping riders onto the next stage in their career, as we have seen so clearly with Chloe [Jones], who took her maiden World Championship podium earlier this season.

“We are excited to be continuing to support these young riders in the new National Junior Sportbike Championship, where we’re sure the Ninja ZX-4RR will be a formidable force.

“I would like to thank Alan [Boyden] and his team at AJN Steelstock for their support and involvement as title sponsors of the series this year.

“We would also like to extend a huge thank you to MSS Performance for their assistance with technical support, plus series partners Fuchs Silkolene, GB Racing, K-Tech suspension and Vesrah.

“We hope to continue working with all partners on the Ninja ZX-4RR race package available for the National Junior Sportbike Championship in 2026.”