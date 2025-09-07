Kyle Ryde gets first triple on “absolutely amazing” return to Donington Park

With two wins already under his belt a battle with Scott Redding and a rider after a rain shower - the British Superbikes Rider of the Round picked up his first triple win, all in one day in the four race weekend, cemented with a late move on Rory Skinner in the final race at Donington Park. After the exhausting schedule Ryde was quick to herald his ‘amazing’ result:



“It was an absolutely amazing day. Hats off to everyone I’ve been racing with all day. They’ve all had mega speed. It just felt like the last two laps of every race - I just had a little more tyre.



So sorry for Rory as I couldn’t pass him at all until the last two laps when he struggled. So he rode really well - as we all have done all weekend.

I just think I’ve been a little more consistent and that’s what’s got me a couple of wins today.”

It had been Skinner that had taken over out front when Ryde lost the lead after holding on and preventing a crash when out front earlier in the short twelve lap race. The safety car allowed a chance to get ahead with Ryde winding up his move at his favoured place, through the Old Hairpin, into Starkey's to lead on the penultimate lap, holding on for the last trip around the circuit for a memorable triple win:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So I had a go at trying to catch Rory up in a few corners and it was just too far back It was the same scenario with Scott in Saturday’s race. I could get on him, but to make a pass, I just run wide because of the speed of the bike, so it was difficult to make a move.

I just seen he was struggling a little bit on entry, so in knew his tyre wasn’t great. So I just tried to set it up into Starkey’s. It was a lot cleaner that the one with Scott earlier, but yeah, like you say pulled off a few moves there.”

Ryde is more pensive for the forthcoming Showdown round in Assen aware that several riders in the paddock have more recent experience at the track in the Netherlands:

“Assen is going to be difficult - I’ve never rode a big bike round there , so it might be a bit of a learning curve for me. Luckily I wanted to try and take a few more points out of Brad here just in case he really shines at Assen, same as what Scott might do - we've seen how fast Scott was turning up here after he’d been to his World Superbike round.

It’s ten years since I’ve ridden around there, but looking forward to it and yeah, got a nice little buffer. It’s not something I’m thinking about, just trying to ride my best.”