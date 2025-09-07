Rory Skinner “felt good to be leading a race again” on way to third Donington podium.

Rory Skinner had worked his way to the front of the final of four British Superbike races by the time the safety car was deployed for Richard Kerr’s Donington crash, and although the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider did not go on to win, there were still plenty of positives to be taken for team and rider.

The return to Donington was a chance at a return to for for the Scottish rider - with a lack of track time at the last few rounds due to injury stalling his progress after picking up a home win at Knockhill, as Skinner explained post- race:

“It’s not been easy, the last few rounds - it’s the three tracks I’ve missed a lot of time at last year because of my broken leg, so we worked hard all weekend to try and find a setting that just works

We’ve struggled a little bit with turning and grip and in that last race, seemed to have it sorted. So, first time all weekend I’ve been able just to kind of relax and ride how I normally ride, you know, not force it. Just kind of relax and ride into it.”

Skinner was happy to be in charge of a race again, even if it did not last this time, and felt his bike changes made with his team had made him competitive with the series frontrunners:

“It was nice to see Brad and Kyle coming back to me in one or two places, and then to make some moves for the lead. Felt good. Felt good to be leading a race again.

Honestly, just a huge thank you to the team for the relentless work, You know, they’ve been non-stop trying to find that feeling that I desire and we got it.”

Looking ahead the #11 is looking to carry his strong results at Donington, with two thirds and a second over the four races, when the series begins The Showdown in the Netherlands:

“I like Assen, it’s a good track, it’s fast , really fast - it’s a proper riders track - I’m excited to get there. I think it would be good fun, and yeah hopefully carry on this run of form.”