Scott Redding gives “payback” to Leon Haslam with last lap move at Donington Park

Scott Redding went the wrong way rapidly for his front row start but turned race four around to finish his British Superbikes Donington Park weekend on a high.

The Hager PBM rider got out of shape at the start re-joining on the cusp of the top ten, leaving work to do after his promise in qualifying, where the #4 broke the lap record.

The Ducati rider saw his fortunes change as another safety car came out , bunching up the field and offering a second chance, as Redding explained after the race:

“It’s amazing what can happen in twelve laps, It was very entertaining. I got a very average start. My starts have been amazing, so I was like if I go four for four, I’ll be impressed. And I think that was just me. I ruined it myself, and then I just got kind of beat up.

I didn’t really feel that good on the bike. I was very motivated to try and win that race, probably too much, very ambitious into Foggy Esses. Thought about staying on track, and I was like, I just go through, but obviously the first couple of laps, it’s a big train.

So I tried to filter it as best as possible. And then that wound me up even more, got crossed up into Mcleans - had a talking to myself - went into Coppice, two wheel slide with dirty tyres and I thought ‘this ain’t going to plan’ - so I got my head down. Got past a couple of people when a safety car came out.”

Redding then went into fight mode, risking staying upright on the red machine for a good result:

“I thought right, I got a bit of a second chance, even though the safety car normally hinders me a little bit. I thought , you know, what, there is probably four laps to go, maybe five, I don’t really know, and I’m just going to let it have it.

So I went around the first corner, had a massive slide out of turn one, again- too ambitious - but I just thought I’ve just got to try, even if I’m out of the seat three, four times a lap. I’m gonna have a good dig.”

The last lap saw the former WSBK rider with third place Leon aslam in his sights, and Redding saw the perfect opportunity to “payback” when the Moto Rapido took advantage of a similar situation at the Cadwell Park round:

“After Leon did a nice move on me at Cadwell, into the Gooseneck, I thought, it’s payback time now!

So I saw him have a slide out of Coppice and I thought, right he’s going to protect into the Foggy’s and he did.

I thought, I’m going to to have a go in the Melbourne Loop and I know he’s going to protect with the big long leg and I thought, I’ll just go through it.

I got on the brakes and I thought ‘oh, I don’t know if I’m going to stop’ so I had the rear brake. I was trying to lean my weight back. I was trying to pull the handbrake to get it stopped. Luckily he was just on the outside of me so I managed to get that podium.”

Redding finished the return to Donington Park and it’s four race format with a win in race one on Saturday and three podium visits on Sunday - second in race two and two third places.