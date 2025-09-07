2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (4)

British Superbikes final race of the first ever four race weekend went to

Kyle Ryde after a frantic race and another safety car at Donington Park.

It had been Bradley Ray who started from pole, before Ryde took over after Rory Skinner’s move at Starkey’s left the way clear at the front.

By the time of the safety car Ryde had lost the rear in the Foggy Esses, managing to stay aboard but dropping behind Ray and Skinner, who lead when the safety car was deployed.

The safety car was a second chance for many, and the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider ans the Scottish rider pulled a gap after it re-entered the pits.

The race winning move came on the penultimate lap at a favoured overtaking place for the #1 bike, the Old Hairpin, leading for the final lap and over the line by 0.444s.

The Cheshire Mouldings rider was second as the final podium place changed hands in the final corners.

It had been Leon Haslam who had powered into third up the inside of Ray after the safety car. But Scott Redding saw a huge second chance.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had started third but a horror start saw him out of shape and up a slip road , re-joining seventh, then dropping to ninth.

Up to sixth, the chance to bunch up and get closer to the leaders saw the #4 rider ready to forget his grip issues and have a second push, which paid off - quickly passing both Josh Brookes and Ray.

The final lap saw Redding all over the back of Haslam, taking his chance through the Melbourne Loop, and although wide, Redding turned his final corner into a hard block pas to complete the podium.

Haslam had to settle for fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati, clear of a much improved Brookes, whose tinkering with the DAO Racing Honda saw him be the top bike over the line for the manufacturer, in a much improved fifth.

Max Cook also managed to put a late pas in on Ray - who dominated at the previous round at Donington = to steal away sixth, the top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock.

After the safety car, Ray lost all momentum, dropping to seventh, holding off Tommy Bridewell on the last lap to prevent further damage to his title hopes, with the Honda Racing UK rider a close eighth.

Christian Iddon got an electric start and was challenging for the top three before he slipped back to ninth on the second Kawasaki.

Charlie Nesbitt completed the top ten for MasterMac Honda.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - Race Results (4) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 17m 50.187s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.444s 3 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.030s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +1.243s 5 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +2.622s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +3.280s 7 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +3.948s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.190s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +4.373s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.868s 11 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +5.311s 12 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +6.208s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +9.147s 14 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +9.633s 15 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +9.718s 16 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +13.825s 17 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +19.334s 18 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +21.477s 19 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +30.283s 20 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) DNF 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 22 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF

Glenn Irwin was just under half a second behind, giving chase on the second Nitrous Competitions Yamaha in eleventh, holding a similar visual gap over Storm Stacey the best BMW for Bathams in twelfth.

Fraser Rogers finished his weekend with 13th for TAG Honda, while the rookies battled for the final points, after a tough weekend of bike issues John McPhee was 14th ahead of rival Scott Swann in 15th.

Joe Talbot completed his hectic weekend of racing in two classes with a 16th place finish for DAO Racing, in for Lee Jackson.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New Lap Record: Scott Redding (Ducati, 2025 QP) 1m 26.781s

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:

Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

This time the safety car was for Richard Kerr, whose highside left him on track, with debris and his bike by pit wall and in need of removal.

Billy McConnell and Luke Hedger both retired from the race.

Danny Kent and Andrew Irwin were both withdrawn after their race three crashes.



Championship Standings

After beginning the weekend just two points ahead Ryde leaves his home track with a 28 point advantage over the #28, Bradley Ray, with Ryde leading with 354 points.

Third overall now belongs to Skinner who pulls clear with another podium and a total of 235, with Haslam on 231 and Iddon on 207 completing the top five.

McPhee takes his rookie advantage back to two points after finishing ahead of Swann, now on 40 points.





