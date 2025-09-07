2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (4)
Results from race four, round eight of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Donington Park, where the Kyle Ryde completed his first treble victory.
British Superbikes final race of the first ever four race weekend went to
Kyle Ryde after a frantic race and another safety car at Donington Park.
It had been Bradley Ray who started from pole, before Ryde took over after Rory Skinner’s move at Starkey’s left the way clear at the front.
By the time of the safety car Ryde had lost the rear in the Foggy Esses, managing to stay aboard but dropping behind Ray and Skinner, who lead when the safety car was deployed.
The safety car was a second chance for many, and the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider ans the Scottish rider pulled a gap after it re-entered the pits.
The race winning move came on the penultimate lap at a favoured overtaking place for the #1 bike, the Old Hairpin, leading for the final lap and over the line by 0.444s.
The Cheshire Mouldings rider was second as the final podium place changed hands in the final corners.
It had been Leon Haslam who had powered into third up the inside of Ray after the safety car. But Scott Redding saw a huge second chance.
The Hager PBM Ducati rider had started third but a horror start saw him out of shape and up a slip road , re-joining seventh, then dropping to ninth.
Up to sixth, the chance to bunch up and get closer to the leaders saw the #4 rider ready to forget his grip issues and have a second push, which paid off - quickly passing both Josh Brookes and Ray.
The final lap saw Redding all over the back of Haslam, taking his chance through the Melbourne Loop, and although wide, Redding turned his final corner into a hard block pas to complete the podium.
Haslam had to settle for fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati, clear of a much improved Brookes, whose tinkering with the DAO Racing Honda saw him be the top bike over the line for the manufacturer, in a much improved fifth.
Max Cook also managed to put a late pas in on Ray - who dominated at the previous round at Donington = to steal away sixth, the top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock.
After the safety car, Ray lost all momentum, dropping to seventh, holding off Tommy Bridewell on the last lap to prevent further damage to his title hopes, with the Honda Racing UK rider a close eighth.
Christian Iddon got an electric start and was challenging for the top three before he slipped back to ninth on the second Kawasaki.
Charlie Nesbitt completed the top ten for MasterMac Honda.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - Race Results (4)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|17m 50.187s
|2
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.444s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+1.030s
|4
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+1.243s
|5
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+2.622s
|6
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+3.280s
|7
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+3.948s
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+4.190s
|9
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+4.373s
|10
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+4.868s
|11
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+5.311s
|12
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+6.208s
|13
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+9.147s
|14
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+9.633s
|15
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+9.718s
|16
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+13.825s
|17
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+19.334s
|18
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+21.477s
|19
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+30.283s
|20
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|DNF
|21
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|DNF
|22
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|DNF
Glenn Irwin was just under half a second behind, giving chase on the second Nitrous Competitions Yamaha in eleventh, holding a similar visual gap over Storm Stacey the best BMW for Bathams in twelfth.
Fraser Rogers finished his weekend with 13th for TAG Honda, while the rookies battled for the final points, after a tough weekend of bike issues John McPhee was 14th ahead of rival Scott Swann in 15th.
Joe Talbot completed his hectic weekend of racing in two classes with a 16th place finish for DAO Racing, in for Lee Jackson.
Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:
New Lap Record: Scott Redding (Ducati, 2025 QP) 1m 26.781s
Donington Park in 2025:
Round 2:
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)
Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)
Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)
Donington Park in 2024:
Round 3:
Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)
Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)
Round 10 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)
Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
This time the safety car was for Richard Kerr, whose highside left him on track, with debris and his bike by pit wall and in need of removal.
Billy McConnell and Luke Hedger both retired from the race.
Danny Kent and Andrew Irwin were both withdrawn after their race three crashes.
Championship Standings
After beginning the weekend just two points ahead Ryde leaves his home track with a 28 point advantage over the #28, Bradley Ray, with Ryde leading with 354 points.
Third overall now belongs to Skinner who pulls clear with another podium and a total of 235, with Haslam on 231 and Iddon on 207 completing the top five.
McPhee takes his rookie advantage back to two points after finishing ahead of Swann, now on 40 points.