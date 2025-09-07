2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round eight of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Donington Park, where the first race of the Sunday triple header went to Kyle Ryde.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes began a busy day of action at Donington Park with race two, won by Kyle Ryde after a tense twelve lap battle with Scott Redding.

Ryde lead all but briefly at the beginning of the race, with Redding ahead momentarily at the Melbourne Loop in the latter stages as he picked up victory by just 0.201s as the Ducati piled on the pressure behind.

A fastest lap in race one saw Ryde start from pole and the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider rode defensively to bring home another 18 points for his title fund.

Race one winner Redding launched from second and tried hard to make a way around behind, but there was no way through for the former WSBK rider, leaving the #4 second.

Again, the duo pulled away from the rest, with Rory Skinner once again the best of the rest in third, almost four seconds behind the leaders for a second third place finish for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Bradley Ray was an improved fourth on the grid after a quick start to race one before going backwards. This time the Raceways rider was able to hold position, if not move forward, finishing where he started.

Andrew Irwin was again the top Honda in fifth, holding off Christian Iddon in the run to the line, the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki riders in a close sixth.

Leon Haslam gave chase after moving into seventh, but could not bridge the gap on his Moto Rapido Ducati.

Tommy Bridewell wrestled his Honda to eight, losing a place on his grid position, while Glenn Irwin ra wide mid-race dropping the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider to ninth.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.
 

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)17m 30.087s
2Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.201s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+3.826s
4Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+5.379s
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+8.301s
6Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+8.400s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+9.284s
8Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+9.747s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+12.642s
10Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+12.888s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+13.237s
12Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+13.695s
13Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+14.320s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+17.383s
15Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+23.918s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+24.125s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+27.638s
18Joe TalbotGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+28.551s
19Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+32.821s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+33.261s
21Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+33.261s
22Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+33.563s
23Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNF
24Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF

Josh Brookes held firm in eleventh for DAO Racing, holding off the advances of Charlie Nesbitt in twelfth for MasterMac Honda.

Max Cook sank to 13th on the second Kawasaki, with the remaining points going to Storm Stacey in 14th for Bathams on the BMW and 15th placed rookie, Scott Swann.

 

Joe Talbot, in for the injured Lee Jackson at DAO Racing was i8th in his second race in the class.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were just two riders out of the second race, with Jamie Davis suffering an early exit, while Billy McConnell slipped off at Goddards at the end of lap three.
 

Championship Standings

Adding the maximum 18 points for a win sees Ryde extend his lead to 17 points, now on 318, with Ray moving over the 300 benchmark, on 301.

Haslam stays third on 209 with Skinner now just one point behind on 208. Kent completes the top five on 200.

A score for Swann in the rookie standings takes him to a point behind McPhee, with the Scottish riedr on 38 and Swann on 37 points.

