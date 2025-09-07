2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes began a busy day of action at Donington Park with race two, won by Kyle Ryde after a tense twelve lap battle with Scott Redding.

Ryde lead all but briefly at the beginning of the race, with Redding ahead momentarily at the Melbourne Loop in the latter stages as he picked up victory by just 0.201s as the Ducati piled on the pressure behind.

A fastest lap in race one saw Ryde start from pole and the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider rode defensively to bring home another 18 points for his title fund.

Race one winner Redding launched from second and tried hard to make a way around behind, but there was no way through for the former WSBK rider, leaving the #4 second.

Again, the duo pulled away from the rest, with Rory Skinner once again the best of the rest in third, almost four seconds behind the leaders for a second third place finish for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Bradley Ray was an improved fourth on the grid after a quick start to race one before going backwards. This time the Raceways rider was able to hold position, if not move forward, finishing where he started.

Andrew Irwin was again the top Honda in fifth, holding off Christian Iddon in the run to the line, the best of the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki riders in a close sixth.

Leon Haslam gave chase after moving into seventh, but could not bridge the gap on his Moto Rapido Ducati.

Tommy Bridewell wrestled his Honda to eight, losing a place on his grid position, while Glenn Irwin ra wide mid-race dropping the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider to ninth.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.



2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 17m 30.087s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.201s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +3.826s 4 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +5.379s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +8.301s 6 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +8.400s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +9.284s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +9.747s 9 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +12.642s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +12.888s 11 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +13.237s 12 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +13.695s 13 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +14.320s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +17.383s 15 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +23.918s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +24.125s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +27.638s 18 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +28.551s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +32.821s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +33.261s 21 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +33.261s 22 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +33.563s 23 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF

Josh Brookes held firm in eleventh for DAO Racing, holding off the advances of Charlie Nesbitt in twelfth for MasterMac Honda.

Max Cook sank to 13th on the second Kawasaki, with the remaining points going to Storm Stacey in 14th for Bathams on the BMW and 15th placed rookie, Scott Swann.

Joe Talbot, in for the injured Lee Jackson at DAO Racing was i8th in his second race in the class.

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858

BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were just two riders out of the second race, with Jamie Davis suffering an early exit, while Billy McConnell slipped off at Goddards at the end of lap three.



Championship Standings

Adding the maximum 18 points for a win sees Ryde extend his lead to 17 points, now on 318, with Ray moving over the 300 benchmark, on 301.

Haslam stays third on 209 with Skinner now just one point behind on 208. Kent completes the top five on 200.

A score for Swann in the rookie standings takes him to a point behind McPhee, with the Scottish riedr on 38 and Swann on 37 points.