Scott Redding takes Donington win after “best start”, still riding “too protective”

Scott Redding topped Friday practice, set a new record in qualifying and was clear in the lead to take his second victory as the red flag ended race one at Donington Park, with the Ducati rider feeling he is still riding too reserved on his British Superbikes return.

The Hagar PBM rider, started on pole, his first earned in a qualifying session coming in style with a lap record, which he backed up with a near perfect launch to be race leader, which he remained until the end:

“I got off to an absolutely amazing start. I think that’s probably the best start I’ve done. World Superbike and BSB bike. It was absolutely perfect. So that was good. I led into turn one. I was like ‘right, this is the position you’ve been all weekend on your own, just hit it out’.

The track was quite greasy and I was struggling a little bit and I saw the lap times and I was like, ‘I cant really shake Kyle’ and in the Melbourne Loop I had a cheeky little look behind, and I could see them all looked like queuing up and I though ‘oh man’ but then I saw that Rory dropped off, so I knew it was me and Kyle, which I was quite happy, to kind of go into battle with Kyle to be honest.”

From there Ryde initially pushed Redding hard, before the gap moved to over a second as Redding continued to push, while Ryde thought of the possible title.

The #4 would have liked to have been pushed - an altercation with Josh Brookes in qualifying when on a fast lap saw him find record pace, and Redding feels he needed to be ignited in the same way in the race by Ryde to be close to his most competitive form:

“I even said to him after the race if I’m doing that tomorrow, it’s overtake me because it will switch me on because I’m still struggling for some reason. I don’t know what it is, but I feel like I don’t want to make a mistake, so I’m riding too protective in the braking.

As the laps went on I started to get my rhythm and get better and I stared to pull a gap on Kyle. I was super happy with that really because it’s a lot of pressure, expectation. So saying it and doing it are two completely different things.”

Once ahead Redding looked good for the win, maintaining consistent fast laps, but he was glad to hear the red flag that ended the race early was not for anything life-changing, with McPhee up on his feet before being stretchered away after smoke, the liquid engulfed his back wheel, after already having bike issues in qualifying:

“I’m glad the red flag wasn’t anything too serious on anyone getting injured. I heard it was maybe a water leak or something. So I would have been the first one to find it.”

With three races on Sunday at Donington there is plenty more chance for podiums and points, something which Redding is looking forward too, but also wary of, when asked how he felt about a Sunday triple the former champion responded:

“The next two, probably quite a lot, the last one - the old arms could be a little bit sore. So we need to see. We’ll just see, it’s just racing innit, get out get started and have a good old battle.”