Kyle Ryde satisfied with second as Scott Redding had “ a little bit extra” in Donington Race one

Kyle Ryde arrived back at Donington Park with the title lead, and hoping for consistency and podiums to keep him ahead in the race for the British Superbikes 2025 title.

From second on the grid, Ryde got a good start and went with Scott Redding, who was at home on a familiar track, having just found record pace in qualifying.

Ryde responded but was aware his pace would be tough to match, though he was on his race rivals rear in the early laps of the shorter race:

“I got a good start, luckily managed to square Rory off, or else I don’t think I’d have been able to keep up with Scott.

The first three or four laps were relatively easy, with the new tyres. I could have passed Scott in a few places, but I knew, I was just quite clever really, I knew his pace from yesterday and I knew his pace from qualifying - that he had a little bit extra.”

That came to be true as Redding continued to push and Ryde’s Nitrous Competitions Yamaha started to give him warnings, leading to the gap between the pair hitting a second just before the race ended early for John McPhee’s red flag:

“I knew at some point he was going to come good, and then he started to stretch his legs a little bit and I was struggling to keep up, but I gave it a big effort. Managed to catch up a few times, but with four of five laps to go, I was having a few moments on the front, which we’ve not had all weekend.

So I think blended with the wind and the track temperature going through the roof a little bit, just made my bike feel a little bit pants compared to what it has been.”

Ryde was disappointed not to have been able to push the Ducati rider for the win, but increased his lead form two points to eleven over title rival Bradley Ray, as his difficult weekend continued, dropping back to ninth at the end of the race:

“So a bit gutted that it wasn’t perfect to give Scott a run for his money, but I mean he was fastest yesterday, fastest in qualifying and fastest in that race, so yeah, you just take your hats off and say well done.”

