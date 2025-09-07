2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes saw the second of four races for the weekend at Donington Park won by a decisive move from Kyle Ryde who pushed for the win while racing Scott Redding and Bradley Ray.

Ryde had begun on pole, but t was Scott Redding who made his mark in the early part of the race, with very different track conditions after a shower between races.

The Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider had seemed happy to be a close second, looking for a certain pass at the expected places on track, but not forcing the issue. All that changed with the arrival of title rival Bradley Ray, forcing Ryde into decisive action.

Lap eight saw the #1 bike ready to move and lining Redding up into Craner Curves and ahead at the Old Hairpin on the Yamaha. Ryde had tried to position Redding in between himself and Ray, but the Raceways rider came through behind to pile on pressure over the closing laps.

Ryde held on to lead over the line by 1.222s, for his second win of the day, while second was a relief for Ray after a tough start to his weekend, with hus fastest lpa seeing him back on pole for then fourth and final race.

Redding lost grip while out on front managing the safety car conditions, so was relatively pleased to hold on for third for PBM Ducati.

The fighting up front lured Christian Iddon back towards the battle, though not quite able to get involved for another fourth on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki. There was nearly a crash after the race for the number 21 - chatting with Ryde on the cool down lap, he almost hit the back of Ray, who was also distracted.

Rory Skinner’s early duel for position with Iddon saw him use up tyre, so the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider could only manage a best of fifth, under pressure from a rapidly improving Leon Haslam, who had to settle for sixth for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Tommy Bridewell gained seventh when Danny Kent slipped off under the safety car, holding the position to the chequered flag for Honda Racing UK.

Max Cook dropped to eighth on the second Kawasaki, with MasterMac Honda rider Charlie Nesbitt holding off DAO Racing’s Josh Brookes for ninth and tenth respectively.

2025 British Superbikes Round 8 - Donington Park - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 17m 57.237s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.222s 3 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +2.069s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +3.479s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.310s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +4.663s 7 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.086s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +5.776s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +11.162s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +11.735s 11 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +11.854s 12 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +13.281s 13 Joe Talbot GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +16.671s 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +23.435s 15 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +23.775s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +23.803s 17 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1 lap 18 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF 19 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 20 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) DNF 21 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 22 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) DNF

Billy McConnell bounced back from his race two fall with a superb dash through the field for eleventh for C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing.

Storm Stacey was just over a second further back in twelfth for Bathams AJN Racing BMW.

The remaining points on offer went to Joe Talbot, in at DAO Racing for Lee Jackson in 13th, Luke Hedger in 14th and Davey Todd in 15th.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New Lap Record: Scott Redding (Ducati, 2025 QP) 1m 26.781s

Donington Park in 2025:

Round 2:



Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Brookes)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Skinner)

Donington Park in 2024:

Round 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

John McPhee had looked on for a points finish before a late issue took him out of contention, with teammate Nesbitt stopping to give him a lift back to the pits.

The safety car was for Andrew Irwin, who fell on lap three, with his bike in the middle of the track.

Glenn Irwin was first out with a mechanical, with Scott Swann looking winded the in the gravel soon after.

Kent had a suspected bone break in his hand, so went for checks at the medical centre.

Championship Standings

Another win sees Ryde extend his lead by a further two points, with his advantage over Ray now at 19, on a total of 336.

It is close behind with Haslam and Skinner tied on 219 and Iddon and Kent both on 200.

The rookie standings are unchanged after neither finished race three, with McPhee staying one point ahead of Swann.