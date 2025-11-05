Christian Iddon to make Yamaha switch for 2026 BSB season

The Sencat by Swan Racing team have announced the signing of Christian Iddon for the 2026 BSB season in which the team will also switch to Yamaha machinery.

After spending the past two seasons in BSB with the Aprilia RSV4 1100, including a 2025 that featured only intermittent running in the Superbike class after Lewis Rollo’s preseason injury, the Swan Racing team will move on to a more proven technical package in the class, and with a rider in Iddon who has proven himself capable of winning at BSB level.

For Iddon himself, it’s a move that gives him the chance to prove his potential on what has shown itself to be the most competitive bike in BSB over the last few years, winning four titles since 2021.

“I am genuinely super excited to get the chance to jump on the championship-winning bike,” said Iddon.

“It is what we all aspire to do, because the facts are in the results and the results this bike has achieved speak for themselves.

“The team are super passionate about racing and that was a big factor for me too; we are building the structure and I wouldn’t have joined the team if I didn’t think they were capable of making sure we are in a position to run at the front.”

He added: “I think together, myself and Sencat by Swan Racing Yamaha can do an incredible job and the work starts straight away.

“My goal when I came into BSB was to take the title and I am still here to try to achieve that goal. If I didn’t believe I was capable, I wouldn’t do it and that is why I am here and we have come together to try and achieve that goal.

“There is a lot of hard work to get to that position, there are a lot of incredibly talented riders and fantastic teams in the championship to go up against, but that is what we are aiming for.”

The move comes after a 2025 season with FS-3 Kawasaki that Iddon counts among his best in racing.

“From my side, I am coming off one of my best years in racing and for a number of reasons,” he said.

“It has been one of the most enjoyable seasons I have ever had, but also I think this is about the best I have ever ridden too.

“It does not always show on results, but I think I have had some of my best ever races and I am feeling super confident.

“It was a hard decision to leave the FS-3 team and I am incredibly grateful to them for this season and everything they have done. We parted on fantastic terms and I wish them well for the future.”

Sencat by Swan Racing Team Owner Chris Barnes expressed his own enthusiasm to work with Iddon in 2026, while the second seat at the team remains open for now.

“This is fantastic news for my team, and everyone involved,” Barnes said.

“Everyone in the team works so hard and we are extremely proud that we have attracted a rider of Christian’s [Iddon] experience for 2026.

“Christian is an absolute class act and we all can’t wait to work with him. We have no doubt that Christian on a Yamaha R1 is capable of winning races and together have the pedigree needed to win a championship, and that’s the goal.

“We already have the bikes and are nearly ready to go testing straight away. This we believe is a huge advantage as we will be able to hit the ground running and be up to speed ready for round one next May.

“In regards to the second bike, we are currently in negotiations so watch this space!”

