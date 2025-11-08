PBM “couldn’t have asked for more” from Scott Redding in BSB return

Scott Redding did everything that was expected of him in his BSB return this year, team owner Jordan Bird says.

Redding joined the team mid-season initially to replace Glenn Irwin as he recovered from injury, then eventually full-time as Redding split from the MGM Bonovo Ducati team in World Superbike.

The BSB rounds Redding contested this year were his first since he won the title in 2019, but he was able to take seven race wins and five further podiums to finish fourth in the overall standings despite missing the first three rounds.

PBM team owner Jordan Bird says that, while the start of the season with Irwin was positive, she was especially satisfied with the performances of Redding since he joined the team from the Knockhill round onwards.

“The start of the year with Glenn [Irwin] was brilliant,” Bird said, speaking to the official Ducati UK website after the final round of 2025 at Brands Hatch.

“We weren’t off the podium until his accident, so I have to thank Glenn firstly for the beginning of the year that he gave us.

“And we managed to clinch third in the teams championship which is testament to both Glenn and Scott [Redding].”

She added: “Arriving into the second half of the year, it kind of changed to not be what I had anticipated at the beginning, but I couldn’t really have asked for more.

“Scott’s just slotted in like he's always been here. His family, his work ethic, everything is more than I could ever ask.”

With Redding confirmed to be staying with the team for 2026, Bird is convinced that PBM will be a top contender next season with the updated Panigale V4 R in the garage as well.

“I'm looking forward to a little bit of a rest and then all guns blazing ready for next year,” she said.

“I think with the new Ducati Panigale V4R underneath us and Scott on top of it, and the boys we have in the garage, well I think we're going be a force to be reckoned with, as we've shown at the end of this season.”