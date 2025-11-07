Ahead of its debut BSB season, the Superbike Advocates team has announced the signing of Tommy Bridewell.

The signing comes after Honda Racing UK confirmed after the Brands Hatch finale to the 2025 season that the Devizes rider will not be continuing aboard the Fireblade in 2026.

It means Bridewell will be back aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 R for the first time since 2023 when he became BSB champion, albeit with an updated model compared to two years ago.

Bridewell says the team change for next year has brought him fresh motivation.

“2026 is going to be a whole new challenge for us all and we are really motivated for next season,” said Bridewell.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Most people know how determined I am, so to be involved with this completely new project and being involved in making it happen is something I am really excited about.

“For me, joining Superbike Advocates as a new team on the BSB grid and a completely new project is one of those new challenges I thrive from. Especially as I have seen how passionate and enthusiastic Lee [Khouri], the team owner, and the crew behind this project are to make it a success.”

Bridewell added that he has been involved in the construction of the Superbike Advocates outfit and and that they have been able to assemble his “dream team”.

“When they approached me about racing the new Ducati V4 R – I was sold,” he said.

“It is always quite nerve-wracking to start a brand new project, but those initial nerves soon went away when we started to build the foundations for next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been working together to make sure I have the best crew around me, and I have played a big part in that and have been able to give my input on personnel and technicians, which is really nice for me.

“I am absolutely amazed with the infrastructure we have put together – it is my ‘dream team’. If I had written down on paper who I would have wanted in my corner for 2026, that is what I have now and I am so excited to be re-joining Ducati.

“We have been to the factory, I was welcomed back with open arms, and we have all the information we need to get started.

“I spent five years with Ducati and to be what I would call ‘coming home’ to them is one of the most exciting parts of this project. It is clear that the Ducati is going to be a strong and competitive package next year and I feel that the infrastructure we have is absolutely the best you can get.”

Bridewell added: “I feel like I have my mojo back already, I am really excited and I have a smile back on my face, and that is the main thing for me.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to enjoy racing again and with everything that the team have given me, I am already grinning like a Cheshire cat.

“We have some exciting times ahead. The goal for 2026 is clear and I think we are going to have an amazing season ahead of us.”

Superbike Advocates Team Owner Lee Khouri said: “2026 we’re coming! Tommy [Bridewell] is a proven champion and a world-class competitor. His speed, experience, and commitment match the ambition of our programme as we enter BSB with the new Ducati V4 R.

“This signing makes our intent clear: we’re here to fight for wins and challenge for the title from day one. On behalf of the entire team, welcome Tommy.”