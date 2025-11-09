BSB Champion Kyle Ryde takes double win on Australian debut

Kyle Ryde secured both race wins in his one-off ASBK appearance at the 2025 season finale at The Bend, where he rode a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class.

It was the second year in succession that Ryde went international to race after the end of the British Superbike season, having gone to Jerez for the World Superbike finale last year a week after winning his first BSB title, although he ultimately didn’t take part in the Sunday races.

Ryde qualified on the front row on his first visit to The Bend, and used his strong qualifying to put himself in contention for victory in both races.

Race 1 was red flagged only moments after Ryde took the lead from Kawasaki rider Olly Simpson, but the Nottingham rider made a good restart as well and won out in a battle with former BSB Supersport rider, and two-time Australian Supersport Champion, Tom Toparis.

Race 2 saw Ryde victorious again, the British star completing a sweep of the Supersport class on his Australian debut, beating Archie McDonald and Olly Simpson who joined him on the podium in the second race.

The Supersport title was also up for grabs in the ASBK finale, which Jack Mahaffy secured in Race 2.

In the Superbike class, former BSB rider Josh Waters won Race 1 after securing the 2025 ASBK title in qualifying, while multiple Australian Champion Mike Jones took victory in the second race – his fifth race win at The Bend.

Ryde’s attentions will now turn fully to the 2026 BSB season, when he and the Nitrous Competitions Racing team will switch from Yamaha to Ducati machinery as Ryde himself goes in search of a third straight BSB title.