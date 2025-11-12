Honda BSB team announces Ryan Vickers teammate as World Champion returns

Honda Racing UK has announced Jason O’Halloran to partner Ryan Vickers in the 2026 BSB season.

O’Halloran’s signature at Honda for next year’s BSB campaign puts an end to his one-year spell in the Endurance World Championship with YART Yamaha where he became World Champion alongside Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika.

“At the end of 2024 I decided to stop BSB for various reasons, but the main factor was the opportunity to go and try to become a World Champion, which as a kid was always the ultimate dream,” O’Halloran said.

“So when the opportunity came I thought ‘If I don’t go now, I probably won’t do it’. So to have gone to EWC and realise that childhood dream is amazing.”

The Australian was previously with the Honda UK squad in the BSB class between 2015 and 2019, before moving to Yamaha where he won 27 races and finished twice in the top-three of the championship.

Returning to the squad in 2026, the 37-year-old’s target is clear.

“Of course, I always knew in the back of my mind that I wanted to win a championship in BSB,” he said.

“And now I’ve ticked the EWC box, it’s time to tick the BSB box.

“There’s definitely unfinished business; since the Covid years, I’ve won more races than anyone and I was only prepared to return if I knew I could fight for more.

“I’m returning now with the team where it all started for me. My first factory deal was with Honda and they provided me with the springboard on which to build my career.

“So, to do the full circle and come back to BSB as a World Champion and to return to the team where it all started, that’s the cherry on top of the cake.”

Kennedy goes again in Supersport

In the Supersport class, five-time British Champion Jack Kennedy remains aboard the CBR600RR in search of a sixth title, having lost out on the crown this year to Rhys Irwin and Gearlink Suzuki.

The level of the Supersport class is behind Kennedy’s desire to stay and compete in it, he says.

“I’m delighted to remain with Honda Racing for the 2026 season, it’s an amazing team to be a part of and after what we have achieved together already, I’m excited to continue our partnership and fight for another championship,” said Kennedy.

“The class of field in British Supersport has taken a real step forward of late which makes the challenge that little bit harder, but all the more sweet when you taste victory.

“I’m just as hungry as I have ever been, the drive, the determination, the passion is absolutely there and I’m giving 110 per cent on and off the bike, which I think is clear to see, we are the only 600 out there consistently doing the business.

“I am solely focused on securing another championship title and I know I have the team around me to provide me with the tools to do so.”