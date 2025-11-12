Bimota BSB team reveals one rookie in half-changed 2026 line-up

The FS-3 Bimota team has announced its rider line-up for the 2026 BSB season, with Max Cook alongside Joe Talbot, who will get his full-time BSB debut a year after originally planned.

Talbot was initially a part of a three-rider OMG Racing Yamaha line-up in 2025, alongside Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray, but moved to Supersport after the team’s brief collapse, before it was rescued by Nitrous Competitions.

Talbot was able to race in BSB last year, replacing Lee Jackson at the DAO Racing team at Donington, taking points finishes in the first and third races.

In 2026, he will get his first full-time BSB shot with Bimota after finishing fifth in the 2025 Supersport standings in a rookie season that featured a race win at Cadwell Park.

“I’m really excited to be joining the AJN Steelstock Bimota project,” said Talbot.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My goal has always been to get into Superbikes, so to get to do it on a brand new machine with so much potential is amazing.

“The FS-3 Racing team have been great so far, and their experience in the championship is proven, so I know they’ll give me everything I need to hit the ground running.

“Having raced at Donington earlier this year, I know how tough BSB is, so I’m not coming in with any expectations, but I can’t wait to get started!”

Talbot will partner Max Cook, who will enter his third BSB season with the FS-3 team for their transition to Bimota.

After seeing the bike’s first season in World Superbike, where it was on the podium four times with Alex Lowes, Cook is enthusiastic about the machinery change.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited to get going on the new Bimota project,” Cook said.

“I think it’s exciting not only because of the new bike but also that the potential of the package is better too.

“To get podiums in its first season in World Superbikes is amazing, and Alex [Lowes] and the team think it will be a really good option for BSB as well.

“For me, it couldn’t come at a better time, and my aim is to turn those podium finishes into regular performances and even race wins.

“It’s great to have Joe [Talbot] in the team, too. They gave me the chance as a rookie a few years ago, and it’s fantastic that they’re doing the same with him, and I want to help him as much as I can as well… until he starts beating me!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Team Principal Nigel Snook thinks that the 2026 rider line-up for FS-3 is reflective of the team’s general philosophy.

“At FS-3 Racing, we have always prided ourselves on giving young riders the opportunity to compete and gain experience in the Superbike class,” he said.

“Danny Buchan, Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner have all benefitted from their time with us.

“But we are particularly pleased that Max Cook will be with us again in 2026 to lead the team in his fourth season on a Superbike.

“We have been supporting Max for eight years, and it has been really satisfying to watch his progress to become a superbike front runner.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Alongside Max for his first full season on a superbike will be Joe Talbot.

“Joe has impressive results behind him in the Superstock and Supersport classes and certainly impressed with a stand-in superbike debut at Donington Park in September, jumping between a superbike and his regular supersport mount.

“With two talented and ambitious riders piloting our AJN Steelstock bimota KB998 Rimini machines, we're certainly aiming to write a few headlines!”