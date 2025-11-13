TAG Honda completes 2026 BSB line-up with “natural move” for Charlie Nesbitt

TAG Honda has confirmed Charlie Nesbitt as its second BSB rider for the 2026 season.

Charlie Nesbitt signs with TAG Honda for BSB 2026. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Charlie Nesbitt signs with TAG Honda for BSB 2026. Credit: British Superbike Championship.

Charlie Nesbitt has been announced as TAG Honda’s second BSB rider for the 2026 season.

Nesbitt, who debuted in the BSB class in 2022 with the Hawk Racing Honda team, will move to TAG to partner Fraser Rogers after four seasons with Steve Hickens’ team.

The 24-year-old is a four-time podium finisher in BSB, and moves to TAG after finishing 12th in the 2025 standings.

“I’m really excited to have signed with TAG Racing for the 2026 season,” Nesbitt said.

“It feels like a natural move for me, an extremely positive change, and I feel I have made the best decision for me and my career moving forward.

“I immediately felt at home when I first met with Rob, Tracy and Gary [Winfield], they gave me a lot of confidence and their ambitions match mine. 

“They want to win as much as I do, and I want to repay their faith with the best results I can achieve in 2026.

“My previous experience with the Fireblade will certainly help, it’s nice to be jumping on a bike that I know well and have fond memories with, and I know the team will leave no stone unturned with the spec of the machine.”

Nesbitt added that he’s looking forward to sharing the box with Fraser Rogers, a rider he’s known for a while.

“To be team mates with Fraser is also something I’m really excited for, we’ve grown up together and raced a lot with each other over the years,” he said.

“So, to be in the same garage as him is really exciting. 

“I can’t wait to get going now, I’m excited for the challenge and want to repay the teams’ faith in me as soon as I can.”

TAG Honda Team Manager Gary Winfield added: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring a rider of Charlie’s [Nesbitt] quality into the team, and after a period of time of tracking him it’s our honour to welcome him into the TAG Racing family. 

“From our initial conversations with Charlie it was clear he was determined and his maturity shone through, something that we were all impressed with.

“Since his debut in the Superbike class he’s gone from strength to strength and has become a regular, challenging for podiums and race wins. 

“We believe we have all the correct tools as a team to give him the best chance of performing to the best of his abilities and we’re excited to see what he can do.

“He has plenty of experience with the Honda Fireblade, which will help us hit the ground running during pre-season testing, he knows what he wants and with our expertise we feel we’ll be a good combination throughout the 2026 season.”

In this article

TAG Honda completes 2026 BSB line-up with “natural move”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Have Lewis Hamilton’s ‘winning blueprint’ documents offended Ferrari?
22s ago
Hamilton is still podium-less for Ferrari
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin’s MotoGP injury ‘worse than expected’: ‘I’ve only ridden a scooter…’
16m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale
41m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Australian burger chain apologises for Oscar Piastri F1 form ‘curse’
55m ago
Piastri's hopes of winning a maiden F1 title are fading
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez says he ‘deserves’ 2026 MotoGP title-favourite tag
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo outlines fears of ‘destroyed’ V4 MotoGP test in Valencia
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira confirms 2026 WorldSBK crew chief, first BMW test date
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Ducati test role “great opportunity” for “dream” 2027 MotoGP debut
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
The Red Bull “trick” that helped Max Verstappen and irked McLaren
2h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
WSBK News
Ducati cup to feature at multiple WorldSBK events in 2026
2h ago
Ducati V2 Future Champ Academy Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.