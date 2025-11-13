TAG Honda completes 2026 BSB line-up with “natural move”

Charlie Nesbitt has been announced as TAG Honda’s second BSB rider for the 2026 season.

Nesbitt, who debuted in the BSB class in 2022 with the Hawk Racing Honda team, will move to TAG to partner Fraser Rogers after four seasons with Steve Hickens’ team.

The 24-year-old is a four-time podium finisher in BSB, and moves to TAG after finishing 12th in the 2025 standings.

“I’m really excited to have signed with TAG Racing for the 2026 season,” Nesbitt said.

“It feels like a natural move for me, an extremely positive change, and I feel I have made the best decision for me and my career moving forward.

“I immediately felt at home when I first met with Rob, Tracy and Gary [Winfield], they gave me a lot of confidence and their ambitions match mine.

“They want to win as much as I do, and I want to repay their faith with the best results I can achieve in 2026.

“My previous experience with the Fireblade will certainly help, it’s nice to be jumping on a bike that I know well and have fond memories with, and I know the team will leave no stone unturned with the spec of the machine.”

Nesbitt added that he’s looking forward to sharing the box with Fraser Rogers, a rider he’s known for a while.

“To be team mates with Fraser is also something I’m really excited for, we’ve grown up together and raced a lot with each other over the years,” he said.

“So, to be in the same garage as him is really exciting.

“I can’t wait to get going now, I’m excited for the challenge and want to repay the teams’ faith in me as soon as I can.”

TAG Honda Team Manager Gary Winfield added: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring a rider of Charlie’s [Nesbitt] quality into the team, and after a period of time of tracking him it’s our honour to welcome him into the TAG Racing family.

“From our initial conversations with Charlie it was clear he was determined and his maturity shone through, something that we were all impressed with.

“Since his debut in the Superbike class he’s gone from strength to strength and has become a regular, challenging for podiums and race wins.

“We believe we have all the correct tools as a team to give him the best chance of performing to the best of his abilities and we’re excited to see what he can do.

“He has plenty of experience with the Honda Fireblade, which will help us hit the ground running during pre-season testing, he knows what he wants and with our expertise we feel we’ll be a good combination throughout the 2026 season.”