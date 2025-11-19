Bradley Ray BSB team links up with familiar sponsor for 2026

Raceways Yamaha has announced a renewal of its partnership with McAMS as title sponsor for the 2026 BSB season.

Raceways re-entered the BSB championship in 2025 with Bradley after spending one year out.

Before it left BSB, Raceways had been known ad McAMS Yamaha since 2021. In the outfit’s absence, McAMS moved its sponsorship to Mar-Train, but now that Tim Martin’s squad has left the championship it has returned to Raceways, which has retained Ray for the 2026 season.

“It’s fantastic to welcome McAMS back as our title sponsor for 2026,” said Steve Rodgers, McAMS Yamaha team owner.

“We’ve achieved so much over the years and have created many long-lasting memories together.

“The McAMS Yamaha partnership clearly still has plenty of fight left in it, and we’re heading into 2026 determined to give it everything we’ve got.”

Expansion to Supersport

Announced alongside the return of McAMS as title sponsor was the Supersport line-up for 2026.

Raceways had announced the expansion to British Supersport, debuting at British Championship level the Yamaha R9, during the final round of 2025 at Brands Hatch, but the riders’ identities were left open.

Now it has been confirmed that 2023 British Supersport Champion Ben Currie will ride for the team next year alongside Harry Truelove.

“The new Yamaha R9 has been hugely impressive in the World Supersport Championship this year, and we’re excited to see how much of that potential we can transfer into the BSB paddock,” Rodgers said.

“With Brad back on the R1 and Ben leading the charge on the new R9, we’re stronger than ever and ready to push for more silverware in 2026.”

Ben Currie added: “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity that Steve [Rodgers] and Yamaha have given me for 2026. Steve has always run teams that I’ve admired, so getting the call-up to ride the brand-new R9 was a real honour.

“I recently had the chance to test the bike for the first time at Mugello in its stock form, and it was an absolute blast. It really suits my riding style, which is exactly what I expect from a Yamaha: rider-friendly, predictable, and easy to gel with.

“It’s great to see everything coming together with my crew and preseason testing, and honestly, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Harry Truelove said: “I’m really excited to be joining the McAMS Yamaha team for the 2026 season. It’s a huge opportunity to be part of such a successful and respected outfit, and I can’t thank Steve and everyone at Raceways Yamaha enough for putting their faith in me.

“The R9 looks like a phenomenal package, and I can’t wait to get to work with the crew to show its potential.

“Last season gave me a good base to build from, and with the experience and support of this team behind me, I’m confident we can make a real step forward and be battling up at the sharp end.”