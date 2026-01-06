“Upscaled commercial partnerships” promised by BSB after Bennetts departure

Following the announcement of Bennetts’ departure as title sponsor from BSB, the series says it has “new commercial partnerships” to be revealed.

BSB’s statement (6 January) comes a day after the announcement from Bennetts that it will no longer be the series’ title sponsor from the 2026 season, ending a seven-year partnership between the two parties. Bennetts’ arrival in 2018 saw it replace MCE, who in turn had replaced Bennetts from the 2009 season.

Bennetts’ withdrawal currently leaves BSB without a title sponsor.

The statement from the championship, attributed to BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs, confirms that new commercial deals are to be announced before the start of the 2026 season, which will see the championship celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“As we return from the Christmas break I would like to start by recognising and thanking Bennetts for their long standing support of the Championship which has come to an end,” the statement reads.

“As we enter the landmark 30th anniversary season there will be a new look to the presentation of the Championship with some exciting upscaled and new commercial partnerships which will be revealed over the coming weeks.

“Stay safe in the icy conditions, warm race weekends will be with us soon.”

The 2026 BSB season is due to begin on 2–4 May at Donington. Kyle Ryde will be aiming to win his third successive title, something previously achieved only by Niall Mackenzie – coincidentally in a run of three titles that began in 1996, the season that the championship is looking back to in 2026 with its anniversary celebrations.