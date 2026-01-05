BSB 2026 change announced as major partner departs ahead of landmark season

BSB’s title sponsor Bennetts has announced it has ended its partnership with the championship ahead of the 2026 season.

2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of BSB. 2005 saw Bennetts join the series for the first time, but its current stint as title sponsor began in 2018, taking over then from MCE which was the series’ headline sponsor from 2009 until 2017.

A statement was posted by Bennetts on social media on 5 January 2026 announcing the departure of the insurance company from the series ahead of the upcoming season.

“After over a decade of support, Bennetts will not be continuing as title sponsor of the British Superbike Championship in 2026,” the statement reads.

“Over hundreds of race weekends, we've proudly delivered thousands of unforgettable customer experiences. We've brought fans closer to the action than ever before, and we're incredibly proud of the memories we've helped create.”

It continues: “Our passion for racing remains as strong as ever. Supporting riders, teams, and events has always been part of our DNA. So don't be surprised if you see us trackside or at an event near you very soon.

“Thank you once again to the incredible MSV team, Racesafe marshals, medics, photographers, broadcasters, and race teams who we have worked with over the years.

“Have a safe and successful season.”

BSB has also rebranded its online presence with a new blue theme and ‘BSB 30’ logos.

The 2026 BSB season is due to start on 1–3 May at Oulton Park. Preseason testing begins at Donington on 3–4 April.

