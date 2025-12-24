Peter Hickman, Davey Todd confirm BMW continuation for BSB 2026

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have confirmed their continuation together at the 8Ten Racing team for the 2026 BSB season.

Hickman and Todd put the 8Ten squad together in the final weeks of the 2025 preseason before the BSB campaign kicked off after the demise of the FHO team they were both due to ride for last season.

In road racing, the team enjoyed a successful season, winning at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100, and Macau Grand Prix with the BMW M1000 RR – all courtesy of Todd, Hickman having been injured during practice week at the TT.

In BSB, however, things were more difficult, as they were for all BMW teams in 2025, with Todd – for whom 2025 was his first full campaign in the Superbike class – taking a best result of 14th and scoring points on only three occasions, while Hickman missed much of the season due to his aforementioned injury and took a best result of 13th.

Despite the difficulties on the short circuits in 2025, Hickman is optimistic of a better performance in the 2026 season.

“I’m really excited about 2026,” he said. “2025 was a complete rush for us, especially at the start of the season, but I showed a lot of promise straightaway almost doing a PB [personal best lap] at Oulton Park and then equalling my PB at Donington Park despite never having sat on the bike prior to round one.

“That gave us plenty to build on but I obviously ended up injuring myself quite heavily at the TT, which was a real shame – for many different reasons, of course, as I felt the best I’d felt in a long time on a Superbike during practice week.”

Hickman continued: “The team worked superbly all season and whilst BSB in particular, is obviously really hard, I'm really looking forward to having a good crack in 2026 with a lot of testing on the bike before we even get to the first round. It's great to have the BMW support again and we’re the official team for BSB, the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, which is obviously perfect for us.”

Speaking to Crash.net at the penultimate round of the 2025 season at Oulton Park, Davey Todd suggested that he might not be back in BSB next year. This has obviously turned out not to be the case, finally, and the English rider is targeting improved performance in his second full BSB season.

“It was a great first season for 8Ten Racing,” he said. “It was not without its ups and downs but all round the team did a great job and I’m super proud of everybody involved in the team for the work they put in to make it happen.

“The roads have been great, taking wins at the NW200, TT, Southern 100 and Macau GP, we couldn’t have asked for much more really!

“BSB has been challenging for us, also not having my teammate for most of the year, but we’re really working hard to move forward and be much more competitive in 2026. I can’t wait to be back trackside with all the 8Ten Racing team soon.”

Team Manager Darren Jones added that the team is due to experience more support in 2026 from BMW, and that a full preseason should put the team in better shape to start the 2026 season.

"We’re really excited and looking forward to 2026 after an extremely busy 2025," he said.

"We had numerous ups and downs but, overall, building a team from scratch in a short space of time and making it to the first BSB round was an achievement in itself.

“The BSB season was certainly challenging with Pete [Peter Hickman] sadly missing for much of the campaign and Davey [Todd] having his first full season in the class, but he got increasingly comfortable and made improvements throughout.

"With a full season of winter testing planned and more support from BMW, I’m sure we’ll hit the ground running and be in a better position this time around. On the roads, we took wins and podiums at every meeting we entered last year which was really cool and testament to the whole team.

"We couldn’t have got through 2025 without our tremendous sponsors and suppliers so big thanks to them, especially BMW Motorrad for their continued trust and support and having our back all the way.”