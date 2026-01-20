Former British Champion earns third season at Honda BSB team

The Whitecliffe CDH Honda team has confirmed it will keep Luke Hedger for the 2026 BSB season.

Hedger first joined the team in 2024 when it still ran Kawasaki machinery, and stuck with it in 2025 in its switch to Honda. The 2013 National Superstock 600 Champion finished 20th in the 2025 BSB standings, taking a best result of ninth in the wet Race 1 at Assen.

“I am so excited to continue with Whitecliffe CDH Racing this season after an amazing 2025 and our first year on the Honda,” said Hedger.

“I am looking forward to having my second year on the Fireblade, which will be a big boost for me and the team.

“I want to say thank you to [...] the whole team for their continued faith in me and we are looking at making this year our best one yet! Again, a big thank you to all of my sponsors and supporters for supporting me as we get set for my third year in BSB.”

Team owner Dean Hipwell added: “We're delighted to have Luke with us again for a third season. Our first year on the Honda proved we'd made the right choice, and we've got further upgrades planned before the start of the 2026 season.

“Thank you to everyone that makes this happen as we aim to continue our growth within the championship.”

The 2026 BSB season will begin on 2–4 May at Oulton Park. Preseason testing is due to start on 3–4 April at Donington.