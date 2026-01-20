Former Moto3 race winner John McPhee will make his return to world championship racing in 2026 as he contests his first full season of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

McPhee returns to FIM World Championship competition after a single season racing BSB for the MasterMac Honda team, which recently announced an all-rookie line-up for 2026.

The Scottish rider finished 17th in last year’s BSB standings, scoring a best result of eighth during his debut season at the top level of the British Championship, that taken in Race 1 at Assen.

During the season, he also made his EWC debut at Spa with the Tati Honda team, finishing seventh in the eight-hour race at the famous Belgian track.

His first full EWC season will see McPhee still aboard a Honda, but on the factory-backed FCC TSR Honda France squad, which has been crowned champion twice, in the 2017–18 season and in 2022. Last year, TSR finished sixth in the overall standings but were able to win the same race where McPhee made his debut, Spa, with the line-up of Corentin Perolari, Alan Techer, and Taiga Hada.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese rider Hada was the weakest of the three, so it’s the two French riders that McPhee will partner in his rookie endurance season.

The 2026 Endurance World Championship will consist of four rounds: 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 18 April; 8 Hours of Spa Motos on 6 June; Suzuka 8 Hours on 7 July; and finally the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard on 19 September.