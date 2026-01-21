New BSB partner confirmed for 2026 after loss of key sponsor

BSB has announced a new insurance partner after the previous confirmation of Bennetts’ departure from the championship.

Motorcycle insurance firm Bennetts was title sponsor of BSB between 2018 and 2025, but announced recently that it would not be continuing to sponsor the championship in 2026.

BSB has now announced that it has partnered with motorcycle and classic car insurance broker Carole Nash as its official insurance partner, although the new deal does not make Carole Nash the title sponsor of the championship.

The new partnership will see Carole Nash provide fan experiences for customers including VIP hospitality, VIP grid walks, safety car and pillion laps, as well as opportunities to take part in parade laps at select rounds of the 2026 season.

“I am delighted to welcome Carole Nash as our exclusive official insurance partner of the British Superbike Championship as we celebrate our landmark 30th anniversary season this year,” said British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs.

“We look forward to working together with Carole Nash to deliver this new partnership, ensuring that their customers have some of the best experiences BSB has to offer throughout the 2026 season.”

Daniel Nield, Associate Director at Carole Nash, added: “We are thrilled to be the official insurance partner of the British Superbike Championship.

“The series plays an important role in the racing calendar, and we’re proud to support the riders and teams as the Championship celebrates its 30th anniversary, while giving our customers the chance to experience the thrill of track riding. We look forward to working with BSB to deliver a memorable and successful season ahead.”