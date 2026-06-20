2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round three of the 2026 BSB Championship at Knockhill, where Kyle Ryde picked up his sixth win of the season.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Knockhill
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Knockhill
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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The first race of the Knockhill BSB round was won by Kyle Ryde, surviving pressure from old rival for most of the race, before a mechanical issue on the Yamaha left him a runaway winner.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider got a perfect start, but Bradley Ray moved ahead of Storm Stacey, who was rapidly heading in the wrong direction from second, to apply pressure to the reigning champion.

There were small errors from both over the rapid, short laps, with the McAMS Yamaha rider not letting go, until his bike did, on lap 28 out of 30.

That left Ryde clear of the pack to bring home his Ducati first for the sixth time in the seven races so far.

Scott Redding inherited the position. The Hager PBM Ducati rider had initially gone with the duo, but couldn’t keep pace, his lonely third becoming second 3.556s behind Ryde, at the track where he made his return in 2025.

It was the third round, then at Snetterton after a calendar swap, that saw Glenn Irwin’s huge accident that took him out of action for a large portion of 2025. It was am emotional Irwin who went on to complete the podium on the second Nitrous Competitions Ducati, racing forward from eighth on the grid to with battle with Stacey and Ryan Vickers, both highlights of his race one.

The number 2 rider threw his knee sliders into the crowd as a marshal held his bike in celebration, before returning to parc ferme.

Glenn Irwin, Ryan Vickers, BSB, Knockhill, 2026
Glenn Irwin, Ryan Vickers, BSB, Knockhill, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Vickers enjoyed his own run forward from seventh on the grid to fourth, just missing out on the rostrum behind Irwin for Honda Racing UK.

Home rider Rory Skinner was fifth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, after also passing a fading Stacey, who was sixth for Bathams AJN, holding off Christian Iddon.

There had been grid penalties to be served from Donington, with Iddon dropping from 10th in qualifying to 13th and Joe Talbot from 14th to 17th, leaving Ilya Mikhalchik as the top rookie on the grid.

The Sencat Racing rider fought back to make up three places on lap one, finishing a close seventh.

Leon Haslam was recovering what he could after a tough weekend with his Moto Rapido Duacti not performing to his liking. From 11th on the grid the number 91 made his way forward to eighth at the chequered flag.

Close behind on track were the warring DAO Racing bikes. Their almost race long battle was won by Josh Brookes in ninth, with team-mate Lee Jackson completing the top ten.

Danny Kent brought home the second Cheshire Mouldings bike in a distant 11th, in turn clear of Talbot, who was the top rookie for AJN Steelstock bimota, one place ahead of rival Mikhalchik on the sole BMW.

The remaining points went to Tag Honda rider Charlie Nesbitt in 14th and Richard Kerr for SM Racing in 15th.

There was only one other rider to finish the race -Fraser Rogers in 16th on the second Tag Honda.


Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

2025

Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray  (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)
Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)

Eugene McManus was first out of the race, crashing at turn three on lap five. Max Cook only lasted a few laps more before he ran wide and off at turn nine.

Jason O’Halloran was the first of many retirements, with Brayden Elliott, Luke Hedger, And Rhys Irwin all returning to the pits, along with race challenger Ray.

Standing in for his brother Andrew, Graeme Irwin did not make the start, with a technical issue with the MET fonaCAB Racing bike.

Championship standings

A sixth win sees Ryde extend his lead, now at 21 points, with a total of 122 after seven races.

Redding remains second, joining the 100 club on 101, with Haslam still third on 90 points.

Ray sits fourth after his DNF, staying on 75, with Cook still fifth as he is also static on 73 points.


A podium sees Glenn Irwin up to eighth overall, on 51 points.

Talbot remains the top rookie in the championship standings, moving on to 26 points - nearest rivals Mikhalchik and McManus have three points each.

Full BSB Race 1 results can be found below

BSB Knockhill Race 1 results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill  - Race Results (1)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)23m 58.697s
2Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+3.556s
3Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+6.121s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+6.693s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+9.748s
6Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+10.046s
7Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+10.669s
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+15.096s
9Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+15.286s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+16.747s
11Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+22.747s
12Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+24.265s
13Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+27.110s
14Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+29.149s
15Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+31.277s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+34.656s
17Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
18Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
20Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNF
21Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
22Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)DNF
23Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
24Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)DNS


 

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