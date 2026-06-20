2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (1)

The first race of the Knockhill BSB round was won by Kyle Ryde, surviving pressure from old rival for most of the race, before a mechanical issue on the Yamaha left him a runaway winner.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider got a perfect start, but Bradley Ray moved ahead of Storm Stacey, who was rapidly heading in the wrong direction from second, to apply pressure to the reigning champion.

There were small errors from both over the rapid, short laps, with the McAMS Yamaha rider not letting go, until his bike did, on lap 28 out of 30.

That left Ryde clear of the pack to bring home his Ducati first for the sixth time in the seven races so far.

Scott Redding inherited the position. The Hager PBM Ducati rider had initially gone with the duo, but couldn’t keep pace, his lonely third becoming second 3.556s behind Ryde, at the track where he made his return in 2025.

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It was the third round, then at Snetterton after a calendar swap, that saw Glenn Irwin’s huge accident that took him out of action for a large portion of 2025. It was am emotional Irwin who went on to complete the podium on the second Nitrous Competitions Ducati, racing forward from eighth on the grid to with battle with Stacey and Ryan Vickers, both highlights of his race one.

The number 2 rider threw his knee sliders into the crowd as a marshal held his bike in celebration, before returning to parc ferme.

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Glenn Irwin, Ryan Vickers, BSB, Knockhill, 2026 © Ian Hopgood Photography

Vickers enjoyed his own run forward from seventh on the grid to fourth, just missing out on the rostrum behind Irwin for Honda Racing UK.

Home rider Rory Skinner was fifth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, after also passing a fading Stacey, who was sixth for Bathams AJN, holding off Christian Iddon.

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There had been grid penalties to be served from Donington, with Iddon dropping from 10th in qualifying to 13th and Joe Talbot from 14th to 17th, leaving Ilya Mikhalchik as the top rookie on the grid.

The Sencat Racing rider fought back to make up three places on lap one, finishing a close seventh.

Leon Haslam was recovering what he could after a tough weekend with his Moto Rapido Duacti not performing to his liking. From 11th on the grid the number 91 made his way forward to eighth at the chequered flag.

Close behind on track were the warring DAO Racing bikes. Their almost race long battle was won by Josh Brookes in ninth, with team-mate Lee Jackson completing the top ten.

Danny Kent brought home the second Cheshire Mouldings bike in a distant 11th, in turn clear of Talbot, who was the top rookie for AJN Steelstock bimota, one place ahead of rival Mikhalchik on the sole BMW.

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The remaining points went to Tag Honda rider Charlie Nesbitt in 14th and Richard Kerr for SM Racing in 15th.

There was only one other rider to finish the race -Fraser Rogers in 16th on the second Tag Honda.



Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

2025

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Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)

Eugene McManus was first out of the race, crashing at turn three on lap five. Max Cook only lasted a few laps more before he ran wide and off at turn nine.

Jason O’Halloran was the first of many retirements, with Brayden Elliott, Luke Hedger, And Rhys Irwin all returning to the pits, along with race challenger Ray.

Standing in for his brother Andrew, Graeme Irwin did not make the start, with a technical issue with the MET fonaCAB Racing bike.

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Championship standings

A sixth win sees Ryde extend his lead, now at 21 points, with a total of 122 after seven races.

Redding remains second, joining the 100 club on 101, with Haslam still third on 90 points.

Ray sits fourth after his DNF, staying on 75, with Cook still fifth as he is also static on 73 points.



A podium sees Glenn Irwin up to eighth overall, on 51 points.

Talbot remains the top rookie in the championship standings, moving on to 26 points - nearest rivals Mikhalchik and McManus have three points each.

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Full BSB Race 1 results can be found below

BSB Knockhill Race 1 results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 23m 58.697s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +3.556s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +6.121s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +6.693s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +9.748s 6 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +10.046s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +10.669s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +15.096s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +15.286s 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +16.747s 11 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +22.747s 12 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +24.265s 13 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +27.110s 14 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +29.149s 15 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +31.277s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +34.656s 17 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 18 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) DNF 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF 20 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) DNF 21 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 22 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNF 23 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 24 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) DNS



