BTCC Knockhill - Rounds 16,17 & 18: Race Results (3)

BTCC
31 Jul 2022
George Gamble (GBR) - Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M

Full race results of round 18 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1George GambleCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
2Jake HillROKiT MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
3Rory ButcherToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
4Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
5Ashley SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
6Gordon SheddenHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
7Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
8Josh CookRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
9Tom ChiltonEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
10Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
11Adam MorganCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
12Tom IngramEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
13Daniel RowbottomHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
14Ricky CollardToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
15Aron Taylor-SmithYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
16Michael CreesCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
17Ash HandCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
18Dan LloydEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
19Jason PlatoRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
20Bobby ThompsonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
21Ollie JacksonApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
22Jack ButelEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
23Sam OsborneApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
24Jade EdwardsRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
25Rick ParfittTeam HARDInfiniti Q50
26Will PowellTeam HARDCupra Leon
27Nicolas HamiltonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
28Dexter PattersonLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
29Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
 