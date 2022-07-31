Car Gods Racing's George Gamble has romped to a maiden British Touring Car Championship race victory after dominating the final reverse grid race of the day at Knockhill.

The BTCC rookie started the reverse grid encounter from pole position and commanded every lap in the lead of the race to secure a popular first ever win in the series.

The BMW 330e M Sport driver did come under some degree of pressure during the early stages of the race, but was able to stretch his lead as the laps progressed after weathering the initial attack from home hero Rory Butcher.

Despite a couple of near slips during the opening laps, Gamble didn't put a foot wrong as he produced a string of consistent laps while the battle for the remaining podium positions raged on behind him.

In the end, Gamble crossed the line over four-seconds ahead of Jake Hill, who finally got the better of Scotsman Butcher for second position.

Hill started the race from fifth, but cruised past his West Surrey Racing team Colin Turkington during the latter stages of the races, with the four-time champion recognising his BMW stablemate had a clear pace advantage.

From there, Hill was able to hunt down Butcher's Toyota Corolla and subsequently jumped up to second at the expense of the home favourite.

Turkington almost followed his BMW team mate through and onto the podium, but Butcher hung on to claim a well earned home podium finish in third.

More to follow.